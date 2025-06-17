PRESS RELEASE

Implementation of the share buy-back program

June 17, 2025 – Paris, France– Valeo has requested the assistance of an investment services provider in order to achieve certain objectives of its share buy-back program, as authorized by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of May 22, 2025.

According to the terms of the contract signed on June 17, 2025 starting on June 20, 2025, it is agreed between the parties that the investment services provider will sell to Valeo, who undertakes to acquire them no later than September 26, 2025, a certain quantity of Valeo shares within the limit of 25 million euros. The average price per share will be determined based on the mean volume-weighted market price observed during the entire duration of the contract. The unit price may not in any case exceed the maximum purchase price of 70 euros per share set by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of May 22, 2025.

All these shares will be allocated to cover the implementation of free and performance share plans, the allotment of shares to employees as part of their involvement in the performance and growth of the Company or the implementation of any company employee savings plan and more generally any allocation of shares within the Group.

