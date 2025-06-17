First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

 | Source: First Farmers Financial Corporation First Farmers Financial Corporation

Converse, Indiana, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on June 17, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025. This quarterly dividend represents a 4.2% increase over the $0.48 dividend declared in June 2024.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $3.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana.  First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR  

 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading