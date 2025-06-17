INROADS Elects Shawn Curwen to its National Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to developing the leadership of talented youth through career readiness training, mentorship, and real-world learning experiences, proudly announces the election of Shawn Curwen to its National Board of Directors. Curwen is a results-driven leader and change agent who brings a powerful blend of strategic acumen, operational excellence, and mission-aligned leadership to INROADS.

A graduate of St. John’s University, Curwen currently serves as the client relations manager at Forrest Solutions in New York City, where he leads with a strategic focus on client engagement, customer experience, and operational excellence. With more than 15 years of experience transforming organizations and empowering people, he is highly skilled at enhancing service delivery, fostering long-term client satisfaction, and guiding high-performing teams to consistently achieve and exceed business objectives.

“Shawn Curwen’s wealth of strategic knowledge and experience in operations will help us strengthen our service delivery model and position INROADS to scale its impact on the lives of students across the nation,” said Reba Simmons, chair of the INROADS National Board of Directors. “His deep dedication to youth empowerment reinforces our commitment to equipping students with the skills, access, and support they need to become business and community leaders.”

Curwen’s leadership journey is deeply rooted in a lifelong commitment to service, equity, and community advancement. He has dedicated over three decades of service to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., championing initiatives that promote scholarship, youth development, and civic engagement. In addition, he devotes his time to advancing the missions of several organizations, including ABIS (Advancing Beyond in Sports). He previously served as board treasurer of I’RAISE Girls & Boys International Corporation and as chair of the board for The Wall Street Alphas Charitable Foundation, where he led strategic initiatives focused on mentorship and educational equity.

“I am humbled and energized by this opportunity to serve,” said Curwen. “INROADS has long been a launching pad for leaders whose brilliance is often overlooked. This appointment is more than a role; it’s a responsibility. I am committed to lifting as I climb, and to ensuring our youth are equipped not just to enter the room, but to lead it.”

For more information about INROADS and its impact, visit www.inroads.org.

###

About INROADS

Since its founding in 1970, INROADS has been at the forefront of building pathways to career opportunities for high-potential students, preparing them to advance and thrive in their careers. As one of the nation’s leading nonprofits dedicated to leadership development, INROADS equips high school and college students with the skills, tools, and network needed for long-term success through robust career readiness programs, real-world learning experiences, and a life-long support system. INROADS has prepared more than 174,000 leaders with pre-employment skills and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X and YouTube: INROADSInc.