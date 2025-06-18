SIKA STRENGTHENS GLOBAL PRESENCE WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS ACROSS ALL REGIONS

Sika continues to deliver on its Local-for-Local strategy with the launch of three new manufacturing investments in China, Brazil, and Morocco—reinforcing its commitment to serving customers with local production, global expertise, and sustainable innovation.

By expanding its footprint in these markets, Sika is actively executing its growth strategy—strengthening its global presence and laying the groundwork for future expansion. These site developments are part of a broader effort to increase market penetration, and ensure that production capabilities are aligned with customer needs at a regional level.

In the fast-growing metropolitan hub of Suzhou, Sika has extended its existing site to support China’s urban development. Serving a region of more than 12 million residents, the upgraded facility specializes in high-viscosity polyurethane technologies used for advanced bonding and sealing solutions across the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors. These innovations help enhance durability, performance, and design flexibility in critical applications.

Sika has also reinforced its footprint in Latin America. In Brazil, the company has extended its site near Belo Horizonte to include admixture production, expanding its presence in one of the country’s most strategically important industrial regions. Located in Minas Gerais—Brazil’s largest concrete-producing state and a hub for the mining sector—the facility will support key customers in ready-mix concrete, cement, and mining industries.

In EMEA, Sika has opened a new mortar and admixtures plant near Agadir, Morocco. Strategically located to serve the country’s southern region and neighboring markets, the facility is equipped with state-of-the-art production technologies and designed to meet the growing demand for construction materials in this rapidly developing area. This investment confirms Sika’s commitment to scaling up regional capacity, improving product availability, and delivering more responsive, locally adapted service across Morocco and Mauritania.

“These site investments reflect the trust our customers place in us and our long-term commitment to the markets we serve,” says Thomas Hasler, CEO. “By expanding our local manufacturing capabilities, we are not only improving responsiveness—we are building a resilient, sustainable foundation for growth alongside our longtime customers and partners.”

MARKET OUTLOOK

Sika’s latest site expansions align with long-term growth trajectories in some of the world’s most dynamic construction markets. The construction market in all these three countries is forecast to grow over 4.0% annually through to 2028. In China, investment in infrastructure, green energy, and high-tech manufacturing will transform the existing construction industry. Brazil’s construction sector is gaining renewed momentum, with demand rising for residential, commercial, and industrial projects, reflecting increased confidence and economic recovery. In Morocco, strategic public investment and major infrastructure programs are positioning the country as a regional hub for development. Sika’s investments ensure the company is well placed to meet this demand with localized, responsive solutions.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industrial manufacturing. Sika has subsidiaries in 102 countries around the world and, in over 400 factories, produces innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation sector toward greater environmental compatibility. With more than 34,000 employees, the company generated sales of CHF 11.76 billion in 2024.

