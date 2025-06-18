LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

18 June 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 17 June 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,400 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 395.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 398.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 397.640263

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 825,678 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,920,129 have voting rights and 3,427,674 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 397.640263 11,400

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 411 396.50 08:16:02 LSE 307 396.50 08:16:02 LSE 248 396.50 10:12:47 LSE 23 398.00 12:45:58 LSE 59 398.00 12:45:58 LSE 64 398.00 12:45:58 LSE 37 397.50 12:45:58 LSE 67 398.00 12:45:59 LSE 65 398.00 12:45:59 LSE 77 398.00 12:45:59 LSE 37 398.00 12:45:59 LSE 289 398.00 12:46:00 LSE 289 398.00 12:46:00 LSE 289 398.00 12:46:08 LSE 289 398.00 12:46:08 LSE 432 398.00 12:50:34 LSE 289 398.00 12:50:34 LSE 29 398.50 12:50:54 LSE 585 398.50 12:50:54 LSE 18 398.00 12:52:34 LSE 16 398.00 12:54:14 LSE 255 398.00 12:54:14 LSE 16 398.00 12:55:54 LSE 273 398.00 12:55:54 LSE 240 398.00 12:55:54 LSE 81 398.00 12:55:54 LSE 20 398.00 12:57:34 LSE 188 398.00 12:57:34 LSE 13 398.00 12:59:14 LSE 1 398.00 13:37:10 LSE 275 398.00 13:37:10 LSE 1 398.00 13:42:20 LSE 288 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 12 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 265 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 289 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 66 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 170 398.00 13:50:26 LSE 24 395.50 14:51:34 LSE 225 395.50 15:21:26 LSE 1 397.00 15:54:05 LSE 289 397.00 15:59:46 LSE 511 397.00 15:59:46 LSE 268 397.00 15:59:46 LSE 289 397.00 15:59:46 LSE 289 397.00 15:59:46 LSE 416 398.00 16:11:53 LSE 189 398.00 16:15:00 LSE 28 398.00 16:15:04 LSE 438 397.50 16:15:11 LSE 4 397.50 16:18:57 LSE 285 397.50 16:19:11 LSE 615 397.50 16:19:11 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.