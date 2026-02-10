Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
10 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:09 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:41,152
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):410.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):419.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):417.208350

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,391,914 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,607,573 have voting rights and 1,740,230 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
897411.5008:12:27LSE  
214410.5008:23:50LSE  
214411.5008:41:24LSE  
268411.5008:41:26LSE  
268412.5010:04:34LSE  
214412.5010:37:30LSE  
217413.0011:31:10LSE  
214413.5012:42:27LSE  
214413.0012:44:42LSE  
1412.0013:45:47LSE  
217412.0014:10:02LSE  
218412.0014:10:02LSE  
218412.0014:10:02LSE  
210413.0014:16:43LSE  
218414.5014:22:24LSE  
218414.5014:22:24LSE  
218414.5014:22:25LSE  
218414.5014:22:25LSE  
218414.5014:22:25LSE  
285414.5014:22:37LSE  
218414.5014:22:38LSE  
218414.5014:22:38LSE  
218414.5014:22:54LSE  
285415.0014:24:43LSE  
218415.0014:25:16LSE  
218415.0014:25:16LSE  
208415.0014:25:16LSE  
10415.0014:25:16LSE  
218415.0014:26:45LSE  
77415.0014:29:07LSE  
141415.0014:29:07LSE  
218415.0014:29:46LSE  
218415.0014:30:03LSE  
218415.0014:30:03LSE  
218415.0014:30:03LSE  
1415.0014:30:30LSE  
217415.0014:30:45LSE  
218415.0014:30:45LSE  
218415.0014:30:45LSE  
218415.0014:30:45LSE  
218415.0014:30:45LSE  
218415.0014:30:45LSE  
218415.0014:30:45LSE  
218415.0014:30:45LSE  
218415.0014:30:45LSE  
218415.0014:30:46LSE  
218415.0014:30:46LSE  
218415.0014:30:47LSE  
218415.0014:30:47LSE  
218415.0014:31:35LSE  
119415.0014:31:35LSE  
13415.0014:31:41LSE  
325417.0014:34:53LSE  
218417.0014:35:35LSE  
218417.0014:35:40LSE  
218417.0014:35:46LSE  
218417.0014:46:46LSE  
218417.0014:46:47LSE  
218417.0014:46:47LSE  
22417.0014:46:47LSE  
44417.0014:46:47LSE  
152417.0014:46:47LSE  
218417.0014:48:47LSE  
148417.0014:48:57LSE  
56417.0014:49:42LSE  
14417.0014:49:42LSE  
35417.0014:49:42LSE  
183417.0014:49:42LSE  
218417.0014:49:42LSE  
218417.0014:49:43LSE  
218417.0014:49:43LSE  
218417.0014:49:43LSE  
218417.0014:49:43LSE  
218417.0014:49:43LSE  
218417.0014:49:43LSE  
218417.0014:49:45LSE  
218417.0014:49:45LSE  
207417.0014:49:45LSE  
218417.0014:49:46LSE  
218417.0014:49:46LSE  
218417.0014:49:48LSE  
218417.0014:49:48LSE  
218417.0014:49:48LSE  
218417.0014:49:48LSE  
92417.0014:49:48LSE  
126417.0014:49:48LSE  
218417.0014:49:49LSE  
218417.0014:50:09LSE  
218417.0014:50:09LSE  
218417.0014:50:09LSE  
218417.0014:50:09LSE  
199417.0014:50:09LSE  
184417.0014:50:09LSE  
218417.0014:50:09LSE  
218417.0014:50:09LSE  
218417.0014:50:09LSE  
218417.0014:50:09LSE  
215417.0014:50:11LSE  
218417.0014:50:11LSE  
218417.0014:50:23LSE  
218417.0014:50:44LSE  
218417.0014:50:44LSE  
218417.0014:50:56LSE  
108417.0014:50:56LSE  
216416.0014:58:26LSE  
479416.0014:58:26LSE  
92416.0014:58:26LSE  
241418.0015:09:35LSE  
208417.5015:21:30LSE  
292419.0015:32:55LSE  
22419.5015:33:12LSE  
218419.5015:33:13LSE  
210419.5015:33:15LSE  
8419.5015:33:25LSE  
47419.5015:33:27LSE  
3419.5015:33:31LSE  
87419.5015:41:22LSE  
21419.5015:41:33LSE  
8419.5015:42:06LSE  
1419.5015:42:43LSE  
33419.5015:49:15LSE  
65419.5015:49:15LSE  
398419.5015:49:15LSE  
44419.5015:49:15LSE  
174419.5015:49:15LSE  
218419.5015:49:15LSE  
218419.5015:49:15LSE  
218419.5015:49:20LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
96419.5015:49:25LSE  
143419.5015:49:25LSE  
29419.5015:49:25LSE  
155419.5015:49:25LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
218419.5015:49:25LSE  
96419.5015:49:28LSE  
5419.5015:49:28LSE  
178419.5015:49:28LSE  
153419.5015:49:28LSE  
65419.5015:49:28LSE  
218419.5015:49:28LSE  
218419.5015:49:28LSE  
178419.5015:49:28LSE  
12419.5015:49:28LSE  
28419.5015:49:28LSE  
218419.5015:49:28LSE  
195419.5015:49:28LSE  
10419.5015:53:28LSE  
13419.5015:53:28LSE  
44419.5015:53:28LSE  
97419.5015:53:28LSE  
14419.5015:53:28LSE  
218419.5015:53:28LSE  
206419.0015:53:28LSE  
218419.5015:53:28LSE  
218419.5015:53:28LSE  
10419.5015:53:28LSE  
208419.5015:53:28LSE  
218419.5015:53:28LSE  
218419.5015:53:28LSE  
102419.5015:53:32LSE  
100419.5015:53:32LSE  
195419.5015:53:32LSE  
210419.5015:53:32LSE  
88419.0015:53:32LSE  
88419.0015:53:32LSE  
42419.5015:53:32LSE  
218419.5015:53:32LSE  
52419.5015:53:32LSE  
166419.5015:53:32LSE  
116419.5015:53:32LSE  
102419.0015:53:32LSE  
218419.5015:53:32LSE  
63419.5015:53:32LSE  
155419.5015:53:32LSE  
185419.5015:53:32LSE  
33419.5015:53:32LSE  
3419.0015:53:32LSE  
218418.5015:53:35LSE  
49418.5015:53:35LSE  
169418.5015:53:41LSE  
206418.5015:55:08LSE  
218418.5015:55:08LSE  
218418.5015:55:08LSE  
64418.5015:55:40LSE  
5418.5015:57:12LSE  
133418.5015:58:02LSE  
16418.5015:58:02LSE  
218418.5015:59:45LSE  
218419.5016:01:21LSE  
218419.5016:01:21LSE  
218419.5016:01:21LSE  
218419.5016:01:21LSE  
214419.5016:01:21LSE  
4419.5016:01:21LSE  
218419.5016:01:21LSE  
20419.5016:01:21LSE  
198419.5016:01:21LSE  
92419.5016:01:21LSE  
126419.5016:01:21LSE  
2419.5016:01:21LSE  
1419.5016:01:21LSE  
132419.5016:01:24LSE  
10419.5016:01:31LSE  
73419.5016:02:25LSE  
208419.5016:02:25LSE  
218419.0016:02:25LSE  
218419.5016:02:25LSE  
218419.0016:02:25LSE  
218419.0016:02:33LSE  
192419.0016:02:33LSE  
159419.0016:02:33LSE  
45419.0016:03:30LSE  
173419.0016:03:30LSE  
175419.0016:03:45LSE  
43419.0016:03:45LSE  
51419.0016:03:47LSE  
167419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
218419.0016:06:27LSE  
71418.5016:06:30LSE  
147418.5016:06:30LSE  
218418.5016:06:30LSE  
33418.5016:06:45LSE  
2418.5016:07:00LSE  
183418.5016:07:47LSE  
20418.5016:07:47LSE  
1418.5016:08:03LSE  
100419.0016:08:21LSE  
40419.0016:08:21LSE  
10419.0016:08:22LSE  
1419.0016:08:26LSE  
1419.0016:09:42LSE  
66419.0016:11:45LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


