LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

10 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 09 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 41,152 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 410.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 419.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 417.208350

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,391,914 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,607,573 have voting rights and 1,740,230 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 897 411.50 08:12:27 LSE 214 410.50 08:23:50 LSE 214 411.50 08:41:24 LSE 268 411.50 08:41:26 LSE 268 412.50 10:04:34 LSE 214 412.50 10:37:30 LSE 217 413.00 11:31:10 LSE 214 413.50 12:42:27 LSE 214 413.00 12:44:42 LSE 1 412.00 13:45:47 LSE 217 412.00 14:10:02 LSE 218 412.00 14:10:02 LSE 218 412.00 14:10:02 LSE 210 413.00 14:16:43 LSE 218 414.50 14:22:24 LSE 218 414.50 14:22:24 LSE 218 414.50 14:22:25 LSE 218 414.50 14:22:25 LSE 218 414.50 14:22:25 LSE 285 414.50 14:22:37 LSE 218 414.50 14:22:38 LSE 218 414.50 14:22:38 LSE 218 414.50 14:22:54 LSE 285 415.00 14:24:43 LSE 218 415.00 14:25:16 LSE 218 415.00 14:25:16 LSE 208 415.00 14:25:16 LSE 10 415.00 14:25:16 LSE 218 415.00 14:26:45 LSE 77 415.00 14:29:07 LSE 141 415.00 14:29:07 LSE 218 415.00 14:29:46 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:03 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:03 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:03 LSE 1 415.00 14:30:30 LSE 217 415.00 14:30:45 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:45 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:45 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:45 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:45 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:45 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:45 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:45 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:45 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:46 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:46 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:47 LSE 218 415.00 14:30:47 LSE 218 415.00 14:31:35 LSE 119 415.00 14:31:35 LSE 13 415.00 14:31:41 LSE 325 417.00 14:34:53 LSE 218 417.00 14:35:35 LSE 218 417.00 14:35:40 LSE 218 417.00 14:35:46 LSE 218 417.00 14:46:46 LSE 218 417.00 14:46:47 LSE 218 417.00 14:46:47 LSE 22 417.00 14:46:47 LSE 44 417.00 14:46:47 LSE 152 417.00 14:46:47 LSE 218 417.00 14:48:47 LSE 148 417.00 14:48:57 LSE 56 417.00 14:49:42 LSE 14 417.00 14:49:42 LSE 35 417.00 14:49:42 LSE 183 417.00 14:49:42 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:42 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:43 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:43 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:43 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:43 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:43 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:43 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:45 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:45 LSE 207 417.00 14:49:45 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:46 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:46 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:48 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:48 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:48 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:48 LSE 92 417.00 14:49:48 LSE 126 417.00 14:49:48 LSE 218 417.00 14:49:49 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 199 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 184 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:09 LSE 215 417.00 14:50:11 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:11 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:23 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:44 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:44 LSE 218 417.00 14:50:56 LSE 108 417.00 14:50:56 LSE 216 416.00 14:58:26 LSE 479 416.00 14:58:26 LSE 92 416.00 14:58:26 LSE 241 418.00 15:09:35 LSE 208 417.50 15:21:30 LSE 292 419.00 15:32:55 LSE 22 419.50 15:33:12 LSE 218 419.50 15:33:13 LSE 210 419.50 15:33:15 LSE 8 419.50 15:33:25 LSE 47 419.50 15:33:27 LSE 3 419.50 15:33:31 LSE 87 419.50 15:41:22 LSE 21 419.50 15:41:33 LSE 8 419.50 15:42:06 LSE 1 419.50 15:42:43 LSE 33 419.50 15:49:15 LSE 65 419.50 15:49:15 LSE 398 419.50 15:49:15 LSE 44 419.50 15:49:15 LSE 174 419.50 15:49:15 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:15 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:15 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:20 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 96 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 143 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 29 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 155 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:25 LSE 96 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 5 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 178 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 153 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 65 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 178 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 12 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 28 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 218 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 195 419.50 15:49:28 LSE 10 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 13 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 44 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 97 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 14 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 218 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 206 419.00 15:53:28 LSE 218 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 218 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 10 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 208 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 218 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 218 419.50 15:53:28 LSE 102 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 100 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 195 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 210 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 88 419.00 15:53:32 LSE 88 419.00 15:53:32 LSE 42 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 218 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 52 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 166 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 116 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 102 419.00 15:53:32 LSE 218 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 63 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 155 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 185 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 33 419.50 15:53:32 LSE 3 419.00 15:53:32 LSE 218 418.50 15:53:35 LSE 49 418.50 15:53:35 LSE 169 418.50 15:53:41 LSE 206 418.50 15:55:08 LSE 218 418.50 15:55:08 LSE 218 418.50 15:55:08 LSE 64 418.50 15:55:40 LSE 5 418.50 15:57:12 LSE 133 418.50 15:58:02 LSE 16 418.50 15:58:02 LSE 218 418.50 15:59:45 LSE 218 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 218 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 218 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 218 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 214 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 4 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 218 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 20 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 198 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 92 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 126 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 2 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 1 419.50 16:01:21 LSE 132 419.50 16:01:24 LSE 10 419.50 16:01:31 LSE 73 419.50 16:02:25 LSE 208 419.50 16:02:25 LSE 218 419.00 16:02:25 LSE 218 419.50 16:02:25 LSE 218 419.00 16:02:25 LSE 218 419.00 16:02:33 LSE 192 419.00 16:02:33 LSE 159 419.00 16:02:33 LSE 45 419.00 16:03:30 LSE 173 419.00 16:03:30 LSE 175 419.00 16:03:45 LSE 43 419.00 16:03:45 LSE 51 419.00 16:03:47 LSE 167 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 218 419.00 16:06:27 LSE 71 418.50 16:06:30 LSE 147 418.50 16:06:30 LSE 218 418.50 16:06:30 LSE 33 418.50 16:06:45 LSE 2 418.50 16:07:00 LSE 183 418.50 16:07:47 LSE 20 418.50 16:07:47 LSE 1 418.50 16:08:03 LSE 100 419.00 16:08:21 LSE 40 419.00 16:08:21 LSE 10 419.00 16:08:22 LSE 1 419.00 16:08:26 LSE 1 419.00 16:09:42 LSE 66 419.00 16:11:45 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



