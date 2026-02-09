LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

09 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 06 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 19,613 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 400.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 412.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 405.048361

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,350,762 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,648,725 have voting rights and 1,699,078 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 710 412.00 08:25:43 LSE 415 409.50 08:26:00 LSE 70 409.00 08:56:38 LSE 209 410.50 09:21:57 LSE 209 411.50 09:42:34 LSE 209 411.00 10:25:21 LSE 213 410.00 11:43:06 LSE 295 409.50 11:52:07 LSE 526 410.50 12:02:11 LSE 520 408.50 12:06:46 LSE 302 408.00 12:06:54 LSE 705 407.50 12:13:22 LSE 266 407.50 12:18:26 LSE 267 407.00 12:25:59 LSE 209 408.50 12:32:14 LSE 216 408.50 12:32:26 LSE 214 407.50 12:57:36 LSE 209 407.00 13:12:43 LSE 244 406.50 13:13:37 LSE 376 406.00 13:23:34 LSE 305 406.00 13:23:40 LSE 268 405.00 13:42:59 LSE 94 405.00 13:42:59 LSE 278 405.50 13:44:26 LSE 267 405.50 13:44:26 LSE 209 406.00 13:52:30 LSE 209 406.00 13:56:02 LSE 209 405.50 14:10:30 LSE 214 405.50 14:12:45 LSE 14 406.00 14:16:14 LSE 24 406.00 14:16:14 LSE 171 406.00 14:16:14 LSE 444 405.00 14:32:10 LSE 234 405.50 14:36:31 LSE 209 405.00 14:40:21 LSE 281 404.00 14:44:09 LSE 482 404.00 14:46:17 LSE 209 403.00 14:46:32 LSE 493 404.00 14:53:58 LSE 218 403.50 14:59:34 LSE 225 401.00 15:00:55 LSE 274 403.00 15:02:16 LSE 244 401.50 15:04:36 LSE 270 403.00 15:07:14 LSE 504 403.00 15:14:18 LSE 293 403.00 15:14:18 LSE 237 402.00 15:14:26 LSE 271 401.50 15:14:37 LSE 729 402.00 15:14:52 LSE 360 401.50 15:14:55 LSE 239 400.50 15:20:29 LSE 729 402.50 15:23:24 LSE 173 402.50 15:23:24 LSE 66 402.50 15:23:24 LSE 304 402.50 15:28:08 LSE 304 401.50 15:28:14 LSE 212 402.00 15:28:17 LSE 209 401.00 15:28:28 LSE 209 402.50 15:31:04 LSE 717 402.50 15:31:17 LSE 307 402.00 15:32:39 LSE 365 400.50 15:32:52 LSE 209 402.00 15:33:29 LSE 717 403.00 15:36:38 LSE 230 403.50 15:41:51 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



