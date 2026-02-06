LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

06 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 05 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 38,591 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 411.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 420.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 414.676673

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,331,149 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,668,338 have voting rights and 1,679,465 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 234 411.00 08:36:41 LSE 478 411.50 08:37:43 LSE 234 413.00 08:54:35 LSE 67 414.50 09:18:00 LSE 143 414.50 09:18:00 LSE 210 417.50 09:40:13 LSE 216 417.00 09:43:59 LSE 150 419.00 10:23:38 LSE 60 419.00 10:23:38 LSE 210 420.00 10:26:43 LSE 840 419.50 10:28:49 LSE 219 418.50 10:37:05 LSE 226 416.50 11:14:23 LSE 210 417.00 12:06:29 LSE 205 417.00 12:22:21 LSE 5 417.00 12:22:21 LSE 244 416.00 12:42:58 LSE 420 416.50 13:26:25 LSE 221 415.50 13:50:51 LSE 492 416.00 14:18:56 LSE 210 414.50 14:40:02 LSE 18 415.00 14:54:45 LSE 18 415.00 14:54:45 LSE 126 415.00 14:54:52 LSE 190 415.00 14:54:52 LSE 210 415.00 14:54:52 LSE 3 415.00 14:54:52 LSE 213 415.00 14:54:52 LSE 213 415.00 14:54:52 LSE 213 415.00 14:54:52 LSE 213 415.00 14:56:06 LSE 213 415.00 14:56:36 LSE 128 415.00 14:56:36 LSE 85 415.00 14:57:27 LSE 213 415.00 14:57:27 LSE 213 415.00 14:57:27 LSE 4 415.00 14:57:27 LSE 209 415.00 14:57:27 LSE 213 415.00 14:57:34 LSE 213 415.00 14:59:02 LSE 171 415.00 14:59:51 LSE 42 415.00 14:59:51 LSE 213 415.00 15:00:58 LSE 213 415.00 15:01:09 LSE 213 415.00 15:01:22 LSE 213 415.00 15:01:30 LSE 213 415.00 15:01:30 LSE 213 415.00 15:01:30 LSE 213 415.00 15:01:30 LSE 38 415.00 15:02:07 LSE 14 415.00 15:02:07 LSE 161 415.00 15:02:07 LSE 213 415.00 15:02:09 LSE 213 415.00 15:02:10 LSE 213 415.00 15:02:10 LSE 213 415.00 15:02:10 LSE 194 415.00 15:03:12 LSE 19 415.00 15:03:12 LSE 213 415.00 15:03:13 LSE 213 415.00 15:03:13 LSE 213 415.00 15:03:13 LSE 213 415.00 15:03:13 LSE 213 415.00 15:03:14 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:03 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:03 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:04 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:04 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:04 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:04 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:04 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:04 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:04 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:04 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:07 LSE 213 415.00 15:04:09 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:28 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:29 LSE 82 415.00 15:05:29 LSE 131 415.00 15:05:29 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:29 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 67 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 100 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 326 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 179 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 25 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 9 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:32 LSE 54 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 102 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 57 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 310 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 179 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:35 LSE 213 415.00 15:05:39 LSE 173 415.00 15:05:39 LSE 64 414.00 15:14:06 LSE 401 414.00 15:15:34 LSE 54 414.00 15:15:34 LSE 213 414.00 15:15:34 LSE 213 414.00 15:15:39 LSE 3 414.00 15:25:07 LSE 210 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 227 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 41 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 172 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:03 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:06 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:06 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:06 LSE 22 414.00 15:26:06 LSE 191 414.00 15:26:06 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:06 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:07 LSE 126 414.00 15:26:11 LSE 87 414.00 15:26:49 LSE 213 414.00 15:26:49 LSE 1 414.00 15:26:53 LSE 48 414.00 15:27:04 LSE 2 414.00 15:27:04 LSE 15 414.00 15:27:04 LSE 16 414.00 15:27:04 LSE 2 414.00 15:27:04 LSE 129 414.00 15:27:04 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:04 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:04 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:05 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:05 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:05 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:06 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:06 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:06 LSE 26 414.00 15:27:09 LSE 1 414.00 15:27:09 LSE 3 414.00 15:27:09 LSE 17 414.00 15:27:09 LSE 1 414.00 15:27:09 LSE 165 414.00 15:27:13 LSE 122 414.00 15:27:13 LSE 51 414.00 15:27:13 LSE 40 414.00 15:27:13 LSE 102 414.00 15:27:13 LSE 111 414.00 15:27:13 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:14 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:14 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:14 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:14 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:14 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:14 LSE 37 414.00 15:27:15 LSE 1 414.00 15:27:15 LSE 17 414.00 15:27:15 LSE 158 414.00 15:27:15 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:15 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:15 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:17 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 56 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 2 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 16 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 1 414.00 15:27:18 LSE 138 414.00 15:27:19 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:19 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:20 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:20 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:23 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:26 LSE 201 414.00 15:27:26 LSE 12 414.00 15:27:30 LSE 213 414.00 15:27:30 LSE 13 414.00 15:27:39 LSE 200 414.00 15:27:39 LSE 213 414.00 15:28:31 LSE 213 414.00 15:28:31 LSE 160 414.00 15:28:31 LSE 39 414.00 15:28:44 LSE 1 414.00 15:28:44 LSE 13 414.00 15:28:44 LSE 213 414.00 15:28:44 LSE 213 414.00 15:28:44 LSE 213 414.00 15:28:44 LSE 213 414.00 15:28:45 LSE 213 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 123 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 34 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 56 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 56 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 56 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 157 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 213 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 213 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 34 414.00 15:28:56 LSE 51 412.50 15:30:17 LSE 216 412.50 15:32:05 LSE 225 412.50 15:35:59 LSE 398 413.50 15:44:28 LSE 84 413.00 15:54:45 LSE 379 413.00 15:59:45 LSE 209 414.00 16:16:56 LSE 213 414.00 16:18:34 LSE 213 414.00 16:18:34 LSE 211 414.50 16:24:11 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



