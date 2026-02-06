Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
06 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:05 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:38,591
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):411.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):420.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):414.676673

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,331,149 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,668,338 have voting rights and 1,679,465 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
234411.0008:36:41LSE  
478411.5008:37:43LSE  
234413.0008:54:35LSE  
67414.5009:18:00LSE  
143414.5009:18:00LSE  
210417.5009:40:13LSE  
216417.0009:43:59LSE  
150419.0010:23:38LSE  
60419.0010:23:38LSE  
210420.0010:26:43LSE  
840419.5010:28:49LSE  
219418.5010:37:05LSE  
226416.5011:14:23LSE  
210417.0012:06:29LSE  
205417.0012:22:21LSE  
5417.0012:22:21LSE  
244416.0012:42:58LSE  
420416.5013:26:25LSE  
221415.5013:50:51LSE  
492416.0014:18:56LSE  
210414.5014:40:02LSE  
18415.0014:54:45LSE  
18415.0014:54:45LSE  
126415.0014:54:52LSE  
190415.0014:54:52LSE  
210415.0014:54:52LSE  
3415.0014:54:52LSE  
213415.0014:54:52LSE  
213415.0014:54:52LSE  
213415.0014:54:52LSE  
213415.0014:56:06LSE  
213415.0014:56:36LSE  
128415.0014:56:36LSE  
85415.0014:57:27LSE  
213415.0014:57:27LSE  
213415.0014:57:27LSE  
4415.0014:57:27LSE  
209415.0014:57:27LSE  
213415.0014:57:34LSE  
213415.0014:59:02LSE  
171415.0014:59:51LSE  
42415.0014:59:51LSE  
213415.0015:00:58LSE  
213415.0015:01:09LSE  
213415.0015:01:22LSE  
213415.0015:01:30LSE  
213415.0015:01:30LSE  
213415.0015:01:30LSE  
213415.0015:01:30LSE  
38415.0015:02:07LSE  
14415.0015:02:07LSE  
161415.0015:02:07LSE  
213415.0015:02:09LSE  
213415.0015:02:10LSE  
213415.0015:02:10LSE  
213415.0015:02:10LSE  
194415.0015:03:12LSE  
19415.0015:03:12LSE  
213415.0015:03:13LSE  
213415.0015:03:13LSE  
213415.0015:03:13LSE  
213415.0015:03:13LSE  
213415.0015:03:14LSE  
213415.0015:04:03LSE  
213415.0015:04:03LSE  
213415.0015:04:04LSE  
213415.0015:04:04LSE  
213415.0015:04:04LSE  
213415.0015:04:04LSE  
213415.0015:04:04LSE  
213415.0015:04:04LSE  
213415.0015:04:04LSE  
213415.0015:04:04LSE  
213415.0015:04:07LSE  
213415.0015:04:09LSE  
213415.0015:05:28LSE  
213415.0015:05:29LSE  
82415.0015:05:29LSE  
131415.0015:05:29LSE  
213415.0015:05:29LSE  
213415.0015:05:32LSE  
213415.0015:05:32LSE  
213415.0015:05:32LSE  
67415.0015:05:32LSE  
100415.0015:05:32LSE  
326415.0015:05:32LSE  
213415.0015:05:32LSE  
213415.0015:05:32LSE  
179415.0015:05:32LSE  
25415.0015:05:32LSE  
9415.0015:05:32LSE  
213415.0015:05:32LSE  
213415.0015:05:32LSE  
213415.0015:05:32LSE  
54415.0015:05:35LSE  
102415.0015:05:35LSE  
57415.0015:05:35LSE  
213415.0015:05:35LSE  
213415.0015:05:35LSE  
310415.0015:05:35LSE  
179415.0015:05:35LSE  
213415.0015:05:35LSE  
213415.0015:05:35LSE  
213415.0015:05:35LSE  
213415.0015:05:35LSE  
213415.0015:05:35LSE  
213415.0015:05:39LSE  
173415.0015:05:39LSE  
64414.0015:14:06LSE  
401414.0015:15:34LSE  
54414.0015:15:34LSE  
213414.0015:15:34LSE  
213414.0015:15:39LSE  
3414.0015:25:07LSE  
210414.0015:26:03LSE  
227414.0015:26:03LSE  
41414.0015:26:03LSE  
172414.0015:26:03LSE  
213414.0015:26:03LSE  
213414.0015:26:03LSE  
213414.0015:26:03LSE  
213414.0015:26:03LSE  
213414.0015:26:03LSE  
213414.0015:26:03LSE  
213414.0015:26:03LSE  
213414.0015:26:03LSE  
213414.0015:26:06LSE  
213414.0015:26:06LSE  
213414.0015:26:06LSE  
22414.0015:26:06LSE  
191414.0015:26:06LSE  
213414.0015:26:06LSE  
213414.0015:26:07LSE  
126414.0015:26:11LSE  
87414.0015:26:49LSE  
213414.0015:26:49LSE  
1414.0015:26:53LSE  
48414.0015:27:04LSE  
2414.0015:27:04LSE  
15414.0015:27:04LSE  
16414.0015:27:04LSE  
2414.0015:27:04LSE  
129414.0015:27:04LSE  
213414.0015:27:04LSE  
213414.0015:27:04LSE  
213414.0015:27:05LSE  
213414.0015:27:05LSE  
213414.0015:27:05LSE  
213414.0015:27:06LSE  
213414.0015:27:06LSE  
213414.0015:27:06LSE  
26414.0015:27:09LSE  
1414.0015:27:09LSE  
3414.0015:27:09LSE  
17414.0015:27:09LSE  
1414.0015:27:09LSE  
165414.0015:27:13LSE  
122414.0015:27:13LSE  
51414.0015:27:13LSE  
40414.0015:27:13LSE  
102414.0015:27:13LSE  
111414.0015:27:13LSE  
213414.0015:27:14LSE  
213414.0015:27:14LSE  
213414.0015:27:14LSE  
213414.0015:27:14LSE  
213414.0015:27:14LSE  
213414.0015:27:14LSE  
37414.0015:27:15LSE  
1414.0015:27:15LSE  
17414.0015:27:15LSE  
158414.0015:27:15LSE  
213414.0015:27:15LSE  
213414.0015:27:15LSE  
213414.0015:27:17LSE  
213414.0015:27:18LSE  
213414.0015:27:18LSE  
213414.0015:27:18LSE  
213414.0015:27:18LSE  
213414.0015:27:18LSE  
213414.0015:27:18LSE  
213414.0015:27:18LSE  
56414.0015:27:18LSE  
2414.0015:27:18LSE  
16414.0015:27:18LSE  
1414.0015:27:18LSE  
138414.0015:27:19LSE  
213414.0015:27:19LSE  
213414.0015:27:20LSE  
213414.0015:27:20LSE  
213414.0015:27:23LSE  
213414.0015:27:26LSE  
201414.0015:27:26LSE  
12414.0015:27:30LSE  
213414.0015:27:30LSE  
13414.0015:27:39LSE  
200414.0015:27:39LSE  
213414.0015:28:31LSE  
213414.0015:28:31LSE  
160414.0015:28:31LSE  
39414.0015:28:44LSE  
1414.0015:28:44LSE  
13414.0015:28:44LSE  
213414.0015:28:44LSE  
213414.0015:28:44LSE  
213414.0015:28:44LSE  
213414.0015:28:45LSE  
213414.0015:28:56LSE  
123414.0015:28:56LSE  
34414.0015:28:56LSE  
56414.0015:28:56LSE  
56414.0015:28:56LSE  
56414.0015:28:56LSE  
157414.0015:28:56LSE  
213414.0015:28:56LSE  
213414.0015:28:56LSE  
34414.0015:28:56LSE  
51412.5015:30:17LSE  
216412.5015:32:05LSE  
225412.5015:35:59LSE  
398413.5015:44:28LSE  
84413.0015:54:45LSE  
379413.0015:59:45LSE  
209414.0016:16:56LSE  
213414.0016:18:34LSE  
213414.0016:18:34LSE  
211414.5016:24:11LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading