LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
05 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:04 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:29,315
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):411.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):420.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):418.238530

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,292,558 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,706,929 have voting rights and 1,640,874 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
695413.5008:36:29LSE  
256412.5008:50:30LSE  
292413.5008:58:09LSE  
536413.5008:58:09LSE  
494414.0009:00:02LSE  
18414.0009:03:00LSE  
252414.0009:03:00LSE  
18414.0009:08:04LSE  
185414.0009:08:04LSE  
264414.0009:12:29LSE  
208414.0009:15:40LSE  
237414.0009:15:44LSE  
342413.0009:19:50LSE  
236414.0009:20:27LSE  
210417.0009:54:55LSE  
216418.0010:05:59LSE  
18418.0010:10:27LSE  
198418.0010:10:27LSE  
216419.0010:26:46LSE  
5420.0010:27:05LSE  
38420.0010:27:06LSE  
13420.0010:27:06LSE  
74420.0010:27:06LSE  
16420.0010:27:06LSE  
74420.0010:27:07LSE  
38420.0010:27:07LSE  
13420.0010:27:07LSE  
16420.0010:27:07LSE  
186420.0010:27:07LSE  
66419.5010:27:07LSE  
150419.5010:27:07LSE  
7419.5010:27:07LSE  
186419.5010:27:07LSE  
23420.0010:27:07LSE  
216420.0010:27:07LSE  
216420.0010:27:07LSE  
216420.0010:27:08LSE  
216420.0010:27:08LSE  
216420.0010:27:10LSE  
216420.0010:27:10LSE  
216420.0010:27:10LSE  
216420.0010:27:10LSE  
216420.0010:27:10LSE  
188420.0010:27:10LSE  
8420.0010:27:10LSE  
10420.0010:27:10LSE  
10420.0010:27:10LSE  
216420.0010:27:10LSE  
216420.0010:27:11LSE  
216420.0010:27:11LSE  
216420.0010:27:13LSE  
18420.0010:27:13LSE  
198420.0010:27:13LSE  
18420.0010:27:13LSE  
100420.0010:27:14LSE  
98420.0010:27:15LSE  
216420.0010:27:15LSE  
216420.0010:27:15LSE  
20420.0010:27:21LSE  
1420.0010:27:21LSE  
17420.0010:27:21LSE  
1420.0010:27:21LSE  
177420.0010:27:21LSE  
100420.0010:27:46LSE  
116420.0010:28:08LSE  
216420.0010:29:07LSE  
216420.0010:29:08LSE  
216420.0010:29:08LSE  
216420.0010:29:08LSE  
216420.0010:29:08LSE  
216420.0010:29:08LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
216420.0010:30:14LSE  
263420.0010:30:16LSE  
21420.0010:30:16LSE  
387420.0010:30:16LSE  
82420.0010:30:47LSE  
263420.0010:30:47LSE  
216420.0010:30:48LSE  
216420.0010:30:48LSE  
216420.0010:30:49LSE  
216420.0010:30:52LSE  
216420.0010:30:52LSE  
216420.0010:30:52LSE  
216420.0010:30:53LSE  
216420.0010:30:53LSE  
216420.0010:30:53LSE  
216420.0010:30:53LSE  
227420.0010:32:45LSE  
216420.0010:32:45LSE  
43420.0010:32:45LSE  
173420.0010:32:45LSE  
216420.0010:32:45LSE  
216419.5010:32:47LSE  
100419.5010:34:18LSE  
116419.5010:35:02LSE  
216419.5010:35:02LSE  
216419.5010:37:11LSE  
216419.5010:37:20LSE  
216419.5010:37:20LSE  
216419.5010:37:43LSE  
216419.5010:38:07LSE  
175419.5010:38:41LSE  
41419.5010:40:43LSE  
216419.5010:41:34LSE  
216419.5010:41:34LSE  
216419.5010:41:34LSE  
216419.5010:41:34LSE  
216419.5010:41:34LSE  
216419.5010:41:34LSE  
69419.5010:41:34LSE  
216419.5010:41:34LSE  
216419.5010:41:34LSE  
216419.5010:41:35LSE  
128419.5010:41:35LSE  
88419.5010:41:35LSE  
473419.5010:41:50LSE  
333419.5010:41:50LSE  
410419.5010:41:50LSE  
100419.5010:41:50LSE  
188419.5010:41:50LSE  
106419.5010:41:51LSE  
191419.5010:41:52LSE  
106419.5010:41:53LSE  
70419.5010:41:54LSE  
1419.5010:41:54LSE  
167420.0010:42:13LSE  
283420.0010:42:13LSE  
149420.0010:42:13LSE  
97420.0010:42:13LSE  
398419.0010:46:30LSE  
346419.0010:46:30LSE  
210417.0011:18:43LSE  
212416.0011:33:57LSE  
18416.5012:09:00LSE  
25416.5012:09:00LSE  
21416.5012:09:00LSE  
64416.5012:09:05LSE  
73416.5012:09:05LSE  
210417.0012:20:39LSE  
245415.5014:01:41LSE  
206415.5014:31:12LSE  
208414.0014:35:09LSE  
594412.5014:43:56LSE  
18411.0015:01:04LSE  
73411.0015:01:57LSE  
53411.0015:01:57LSE  
83413.5015:12:56LSE  
3413.5015:12:56LSE  
15413.5015:12:56LSE  
105413.5015:12:56LSE  
206413.5015:15:52LSE  
414415.0015:25:25LSE  
208413.5015:34:01LSE  
206417.0016:00:51LSE  
206416.0016:01:12LSE  
209416.0016:01:12LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


