LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

06 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 05 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 48,529 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 389.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 396.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 394.754487

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,951,018 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,048,469 have voting rights and 2,299,334 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 221 392.50 08:00:26 LSE 180 392.00 08:10:53 LSE 41 392.00 08:10:53 LSE 451 389.50 08:28:50 LSE 580 393.00 09:19:15 LSE 114 392.50 09:19:43 LSE 233 393.50 09:40:08 LSE 248 394.50 11:25:24 LSE 220 393.50 12:44:53 LSE 438 393.50 12:44:53 LSE 220 393.50 12:44:53 LSE 1,657 395.00 12:48:46 LSE 164 395.00 12:48:46 LSE 19 395.00 12:54:11 LSE 200 395.00 12:54:11 LSE 219 395.00 12:54:11 LSE 169 395.00 12:54:11 LSE 50 395.00 12:54:11 LSE 57 396.00 13:08:32 LSE 219 396.00 13:09:51 LSE 312 396.00 13:09:51 LSE 219 396.00 13:09:51 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:04 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:04 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:04 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:07 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:07 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:07 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:07 LSE 196 396.00 13:10:07 LSE 23 396.00 13:10:10 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:10 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:10 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:29 LSE 219 396.00 13:10:29 LSE 138 396.00 13:11:19 LSE 81 396.00 13:11:19 LSE 219 396.00 13:11:22 LSE 219 396.00 13:11:22 LSE 219 396.00 13:12:06 LSE 219 396.00 13:12:09 LSE 219 396.00 13:12:09 LSE 219 396.00 13:30:31 LSE 219 396.00 13:30:31 LSE 219 396.00 13:30:31 LSE 219 396.00 13:30:31 LSE 219 396.00 13:30:34 LSE 177 396.00 13:30:44 LSE 42 396.00 13:35:20 LSE 219 396.00 13:35:20 LSE 455 396.00 13:35:20 LSE 95 396.00 13:35:20 LSE 120 396.00 13:35:20 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:30 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:30 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:30 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:30 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 219 396.00 13:41:45 LSE 184 396.00 13:42:28 LSE 19 396.00 13:44:53 LSE 16 396.00 13:44:53 LSE 219 396.00 13:44:53 LSE 219 396.00 13:44:53 LSE 219 396.00 13:44:54 LSE 219 396.00 13:44:54 LSE 219 396.00 13:44:54 LSE 190 396.00 13:44:54 LSE 355 396.00 13:44:54 LSE 219 396.00 13:44:54 LSE 190 396.00 13:44:54 LSE 108 396.00 13:44:54 LSE 311 395.00 13:52:53 LSE 505 395.00 13:55:30 LSE 25 395.50 14:11:37 LSE 247 395.50 14:11:37 LSE 248 393.00 14:22:20 LSE 303 396.00 14:42:02 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:19 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:19 LSE 141 396.00 14:44:19 LSE 78 396.00 14:44:19 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:48 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:51 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:51 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:51 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:52 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:55 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:55 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:55 LSE 219 396.00 14:44:55 LSE 19 396.00 14:45:03 LSE 200 396.00 14:45:03 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:03 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:03 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:03 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:03 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:03 LSE 46 396.00 14:45:04 LSE 2 396.00 14:45:04 LSE 171 396.00 14:45:07 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:07 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:14 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:14 LSE 19 396.00 14:45:15 LSE 200 396.00 14:45:15 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:15 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:15 LSE 19 396.00 14:45:16 LSE 200 396.00 14:45:16 LSE 19 396.00 14:45:17 LSE 200 396.00 14:45:18 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:18 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:18 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:18 LSE 19 396.00 14:45:19 LSE 200 396.00 14:45:30 LSE 219 396.00 14:45:50 LSE 19 396.00 14:45:54 LSE 200 396.00 14:46:30 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:30 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:30 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:30 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:30 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:30 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:30 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:30 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:30 LSE 61 396.00 14:46:39 LSE 3 396.00 14:46:39 LSE 155 396.00 14:46:39 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:40 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:40 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:40 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:40 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:40 LSE 30 396.00 14:46:41 LSE 1 396.00 14:46:41 LSE 188 396.00 14:46:41 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:41 LSE 191 396.00 14:46:41 LSE 28 396.00 14:46:41 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:41 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:42 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:42 LSE 45 396.00 14:46:42 LSE 2 396.00 14:46:42 LSE 172 396.00 14:46:42 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:45 LSE 19 396.00 14:46:46 LSE 200 396.00 14:46:54 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:54 LSE 219 396.00 14:46:54 LSE 108 396.00 14:46:54 LSE 220 395.00 14:47:07 LSE 264 395.00 15:24:36 LSE 578 394.50 16:05:06 LSE 247 394.50 16:05:06 LSE 153 392.50 16:13:58 LSE 68 392.50 16:13:59 LSE 221 392.50 16:14:10 LSE 221 392.50 16:14:10 LSE 113 392.50 16:14:57 LSE 108 392.50 16:15:36 LSE 237 392.50 16:15:36 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:43 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:46 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:46 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:46 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:46 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:46 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:48 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:48 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:48 LSE 8 392.50 16:15:59 LSE 213 392.50 16:15:59 LSE 221 392.50 16:15:59 LSE 114 392.50 16:16:00 LSE 107 392.50 16:16:01 LSE 221 392.50 16:16:01 LSE 106 392.50 16:16:01 LSE 114 392.50 16:16:02 LSE 1 392.50 16:16:11 LSE 14 392.50 16:16:11 LSE 82 392.50 16:16:11 LSE 125 392.50 16:16:15 LSE 221 392.50 16:16:15 LSE 221 392.50 16:16:15 LSE 221 392.50 16:16:15 LSE 221 392.50 16:16:15 LSE 3 392.50 16:16:15 LSE 1 392.50 16:16:30 LSE 114 392.50 16:16:30 LSE 103 392.50 16:16:45 LSE 221 392.50 16:16:45 LSE 4 392.50 16:19:55 LSE 116 392.50 16:19:57 LSE 101 392.50 16:19:57 LSE 221 392.50 16:19:57 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:29 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:31 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:32 LSE 221 392.50 16:24:32 LSE 36 392.50 16:24:33 LSE 185 392.50 16:24:38 LSE 221 392.50 16:25:04 LSE 221 392.50 16:25:04 LSE 221 392.50 16:25:05 LSE 221 392.50 16:25:05 LSE 221 392.50 16:25:05 LSE 37 392.50 16:26:02 LSE 113 392.50 16:26:02 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



