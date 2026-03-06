Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
06 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:05 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:48,529
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):389.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):396.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):394.754487

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,951,018 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,048,469 have voting rights and 2,299,334 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
221392.5008:00:26LSE  
180392.0008:10:53LSE  
41392.0008:10:53LSE  
451389.5008:28:50LSE  
580393.0009:19:15LSE  
114392.5009:19:43LSE  
233393.5009:40:08LSE  
248394.5011:25:24LSE  
220393.5012:44:53LSE  
438393.5012:44:53LSE  
220393.5012:44:53LSE  
1,657395.0012:48:46LSE  
164395.0012:48:46LSE  
19395.0012:54:11LSE  
200395.0012:54:11LSE  
219395.0012:54:11LSE  
169395.0012:54:11LSE  
50395.0012:54:11LSE  
57396.0013:08:32LSE  
219396.0013:09:51LSE  
312396.0013:09:51LSE  
219396.0013:09:51LSE  
219396.0013:10:04LSE  
219396.0013:10:04LSE  
219396.0013:10:04LSE  
219396.0013:10:07LSE  
219396.0013:10:07LSE  
219396.0013:10:07LSE  
219396.0013:10:07LSE  
196396.0013:10:07LSE  
23396.0013:10:10LSE  
219396.0013:10:10LSE  
219396.0013:10:10LSE  
219396.0013:10:29LSE  
219396.0013:10:29LSE  
138396.0013:11:19LSE  
81396.0013:11:19LSE  
219396.0013:11:22LSE  
219396.0013:11:22LSE  
219396.0013:12:06LSE  
219396.0013:12:09LSE  
219396.0013:12:09LSE  
219396.0013:30:31LSE  
219396.0013:30:31LSE  
219396.0013:30:31LSE  
219396.0013:30:31LSE  
219396.0013:30:34LSE  
177396.0013:30:44LSE  
42396.0013:35:20LSE  
219396.0013:35:20LSE  
455396.0013:35:20LSE  
95396.0013:35:20LSE  
120396.0013:35:20LSE  
219396.0013:41:30LSE  
219396.0013:41:30LSE  
219396.0013:41:30LSE  
219396.0013:41:30LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
219396.0013:41:45LSE  
184396.0013:42:28LSE  
19396.0013:44:53LSE  
16396.0013:44:53LSE  
219396.0013:44:53LSE  
219396.0013:44:53LSE  
219396.0013:44:54LSE  
219396.0013:44:54LSE  
219396.0013:44:54LSE  
190396.0013:44:54LSE  
355396.0013:44:54LSE  
219396.0013:44:54LSE  
190396.0013:44:54LSE  
108396.0013:44:54LSE  
311395.0013:52:53LSE  
505395.0013:55:30LSE  
25395.5014:11:37LSE  
247395.5014:11:37LSE  
248393.0014:22:20LSE  
303396.0014:42:02LSE  
219396.0014:44:19LSE  
219396.0014:44:19LSE  
141396.0014:44:19LSE  
78396.0014:44:19LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:48LSE  
219396.0014:44:51LSE  
219396.0014:44:51LSE  
219396.0014:44:51LSE  
219396.0014:44:52LSE  
219396.0014:44:55LSE  
219396.0014:44:55LSE  
219396.0014:44:55LSE  
219396.0014:44:55LSE  
19396.0014:45:03LSE  
200396.0014:45:03LSE  
219396.0014:45:03LSE  
219396.0014:45:03LSE  
219396.0014:45:03LSE  
219396.0014:45:03LSE  
219396.0014:45:03LSE  
46396.0014:45:04LSE  
2396.0014:45:04LSE  
171396.0014:45:07LSE  
219396.0014:45:07LSE  
219396.0014:45:14LSE  
219396.0014:45:14LSE  
19396.0014:45:15LSE  
200396.0014:45:15LSE  
219396.0014:45:15LSE  
219396.0014:45:15LSE  
19396.0014:45:16LSE  
200396.0014:45:16LSE  
19396.0014:45:17LSE  
200396.0014:45:18LSE  
219396.0014:45:18LSE  
219396.0014:45:18LSE  
219396.0014:45:18LSE  
19396.0014:45:19LSE  
200396.0014:45:30LSE  
219396.0014:45:50LSE  
19396.0014:45:54LSE  
200396.0014:46:30LSE  
219396.0014:46:30LSE  
219396.0014:46:30LSE  
219396.0014:46:30LSE  
219396.0014:46:30LSE  
219396.0014:46:30LSE  
219396.0014:46:30LSE  
219396.0014:46:30LSE  
219396.0014:46:30LSE  
61396.0014:46:39LSE  
3396.0014:46:39LSE  
155396.0014:46:39LSE  
219396.0014:46:40LSE  
219396.0014:46:40LSE  
219396.0014:46:40LSE  
219396.0014:46:40LSE  
219396.0014:46:40LSE  
30396.0014:46:41LSE  
1396.0014:46:41LSE  
188396.0014:46:41LSE  
219396.0014:46:41LSE  
191396.0014:46:41LSE  
28396.0014:46:41LSE  
219396.0014:46:41LSE  
219396.0014:46:42LSE  
219396.0014:46:42LSE  
45396.0014:46:42LSE  
2396.0014:46:42LSE  
172396.0014:46:42LSE  
219396.0014:46:45LSE  
19396.0014:46:46LSE  
200396.0014:46:54LSE  
219396.0014:46:54LSE  
219396.0014:46:54LSE  
108396.0014:46:54LSE  
220395.0014:47:07LSE  
264395.0015:24:36LSE  
578394.5016:05:06LSE  
247394.5016:05:06LSE  
153392.5016:13:58LSE  
68392.5016:13:59LSE  
221392.5016:14:10LSE  
221392.5016:14:10LSE  
113392.5016:14:57LSE  
108392.5016:15:36LSE  
237392.5016:15:36LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:43LSE  
221392.5016:15:46LSE  
221392.5016:15:46LSE  
221392.5016:15:46LSE  
221392.5016:15:46LSE  
221392.5016:15:46LSE  
221392.5016:15:48LSE  
221392.5016:15:48LSE  
221392.5016:15:48LSE  
8392.5016:15:59LSE  
213392.5016:15:59LSE  
221392.5016:15:59LSE  
114392.5016:16:00LSE  
107392.5016:16:01LSE  
221392.5016:16:01LSE  
106392.5016:16:01LSE  
114392.5016:16:02LSE  
1392.5016:16:11LSE  
14392.5016:16:11LSE  
82392.5016:16:11LSE  
125392.5016:16:15LSE  
221392.5016:16:15LSE  
221392.5016:16:15LSE  
221392.5016:16:15LSE  
221392.5016:16:15LSE  
3392.5016:16:15LSE  
1392.5016:16:30LSE  
114392.5016:16:30LSE  
103392.5016:16:45LSE  
221392.5016:16:45LSE  
4392.5016:19:55LSE  
116392.5016:19:57LSE  
101392.5016:19:57LSE  
221392.5016:19:57LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:29LSE  
221392.5016:24:31LSE  
221392.5016:24:32LSE  
221392.5016:24:32LSE  
36392.5016:24:33LSE  
185392.5016:24:38LSE  
221392.5016:25:04LSE  
221392.5016:25:04LSE  
221392.5016:25:05LSE  
221392.5016:25:05LSE  
221392.5016:25:05LSE  
37392.5016:26:02LSE  
113392.5016:26:02LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

