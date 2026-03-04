Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
04 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:03 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:14,447
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):377.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):391.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):383.300928

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  3,853,268 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,146,219 have voting rights and 2,201,584 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
220391.0008:00:27LSE  
683390.0008:03:47LSE  
402390.0008:03:47LSE  
220387.5008:10:51LSE  
220388.0009:10:16LSE  
19386.5009:16:07LSE  
251386.5009:19:47LSE  
284386.0009:36:36LSE  
338385.5009:53:18LSE  
68385.5010:16:20LSE  
30385.5010:16:20LSE  
226385.5010:23:54LSE  
283386.0010:54:48LSE  
132384.5011:58:56LSE  
71384.5011:58:56LSE  
241384.0012:49:50LSE  
226383.5013:28:49LSE  
215383.5013:28:50LSE  
11383.5013:28:50LSE  
226383.0013:28:57LSE  
226383.0013:30:11LSE  
226383.0013:30:37LSE  
229383.0013:30:37LSE  
226383.0013:30:37LSE  
226383.0013:30:37LSE  
170383.0013:30:37LSE  
19383.0013:30:37LSE  
29383.0013:30:38LSE  
8383.0013:30:38LSE  
226383.0013:31:04LSE  
30383.0013:31:04LSE  
22383.0013:31:04LSE  
174383.0013:31:04LSE  
19383.0013:31:04LSE  
207383.0013:31:04LSE  
111383.0013:31:04LSE  
37383.0013:31:04LSE  
226383.5013:31:06LSE  
226383.5013:31:28LSE  
226383.5013:31:28LSE  
19383.5013:31:33LSE  
109383.5013:31:34LSE  
19383.5013:31:38LSE  
19383.5013:31:48LSE  
19383.5013:32:49LSE  
41383.5013:33:01LSE  
226383.5013:33:01LSE  
1383.5013:54:07LSE  
93383.5013:58:56LSE  
29383.5014:01:15LSE  
51383.5014:01:15LSE  
7383.5014:01:15LSE  
45383.5014:13:13LSE  
226383.5014:15:41LSE  
222383.5014:15:41LSE  
4383.5014:15:41LSE  
226383.5014:15:41LSE  
71383.5014:15:41LSE  
155383.5014:15:41LSE  
52383.5014:15:41LSE  
54383.5014:15:41LSE  
1383.0014:21:53LSE  
138383.0014:21:53LSE  
261383.5014:39:36LSE  
242383.0014:49:26LSE  
226381.0015:03:31LSE  
275380.0015:11:26LSE  
530379.5015:14:29LSE  
226377.5015:28:42LSE  
416377.5015:31:47LSE  
256379.5015:37:48LSE  
226379.5015:37:48LSE  
313380.5015:50:59LSE  
228380.0015:54:58LSE  
228380.0015:54:58LSE  
228380.0015:54:59LSE  
5382.5016:10:59LSE  
285382.5016:10:59LSE  
18382.5016:12:00LSE  
210382.5016:12:00LSE  
258382.0016:18:57LSE  
732381.5016:19:40LSE  
228380.0016:19:54LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


