LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

04 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 03 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 14,447 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 377.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 391.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 383.300928

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,853,268 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,146,219 have voting rights and 2,201,584 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 220 391.00 08:00:27 LSE 683 390.00 08:03:47 LSE 402 390.00 08:03:47 LSE 220 387.50 08:10:51 LSE 220 388.00 09:10:16 LSE 19 386.50 09:16:07 LSE 251 386.50 09:19:47 LSE 284 386.00 09:36:36 LSE 338 385.50 09:53:18 LSE 68 385.50 10:16:20 LSE 30 385.50 10:16:20 LSE 226 385.50 10:23:54 LSE 283 386.00 10:54:48 LSE 132 384.50 11:58:56 LSE 71 384.50 11:58:56 LSE 241 384.00 12:49:50 LSE 226 383.50 13:28:49 LSE 215 383.50 13:28:50 LSE 11 383.50 13:28:50 LSE 226 383.00 13:28:57 LSE 226 383.00 13:30:11 LSE 226 383.00 13:30:37 LSE 229 383.00 13:30:37 LSE 226 383.00 13:30:37 LSE 226 383.00 13:30:37 LSE 170 383.00 13:30:37 LSE 19 383.00 13:30:37 LSE 29 383.00 13:30:38 LSE 8 383.00 13:30:38 LSE 226 383.00 13:31:04 LSE 30 383.00 13:31:04 LSE 22 383.00 13:31:04 LSE 174 383.00 13:31:04 LSE 19 383.00 13:31:04 LSE 207 383.00 13:31:04 LSE 111 383.00 13:31:04 LSE 37 383.00 13:31:04 LSE 226 383.50 13:31:06 LSE 226 383.50 13:31:28 LSE 226 383.50 13:31:28 LSE 19 383.50 13:31:33 LSE 109 383.50 13:31:34 LSE 19 383.50 13:31:38 LSE 19 383.50 13:31:48 LSE 19 383.50 13:32:49 LSE 41 383.50 13:33:01 LSE 226 383.50 13:33:01 LSE 1 383.50 13:54:07 LSE 93 383.50 13:58:56 LSE 29 383.50 14:01:15 LSE 51 383.50 14:01:15 LSE 7 383.50 14:01:15 LSE 45 383.50 14:13:13 LSE 226 383.50 14:15:41 LSE 222 383.50 14:15:41 LSE 4 383.50 14:15:41 LSE 226 383.50 14:15:41 LSE 71 383.50 14:15:41 LSE 155 383.50 14:15:41 LSE 52 383.50 14:15:41 LSE 54 383.50 14:15:41 LSE 1 383.00 14:21:53 LSE 138 383.00 14:21:53 LSE 261 383.50 14:39:36 LSE 242 383.00 14:49:26 LSE 226 381.00 15:03:31 LSE 275 380.00 15:11:26 LSE 530 379.50 15:14:29 LSE 226 377.50 15:28:42 LSE 416 377.50 15:31:47 LSE 256 379.50 15:37:48 LSE 226 379.50 15:37:48 LSE 313 380.50 15:50:59 LSE 228 380.00 15:54:58 LSE 228 380.00 15:54:58 LSE 228 380.00 15:54:59 LSE 5 382.50 16:10:59 LSE 285 382.50 16:10:59 LSE 18 382.50 16:12:00 LSE 210 382.50 16:12:00 LSE 258 382.00 16:18:57 LSE 732 381.50 16:19:40 LSE 228 380.00 16:19:54 LSE

