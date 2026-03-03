Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
03 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:02 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:17,866
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):393.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):407.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):397.934149

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,838,821 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,160,666 have voting rights and 2,187,137 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
543406.5008:17:21LSE  
101406.5008:17:21LSE  
211404.5008:18:31LSE  
330402.0008:19:34LSE  
229402.0008:19:56LSE  
252402.0008:19:56LSE  
607406.0009:04:31LSE  
211407.0009:38:39LSE  
21404.5009:58:56LSE  
428405.0010:11:08LSE  
254402.0010:41:47LSE  
412403.5010:46:00LSE  
238402.0010:46:35LSE  
211402.0011:05:57LSE  
211401.5011:09:22LSE  
303401.0011:20:24LSE  
211400.0012:35:23LSE  
239398.5012:44:44LSE  
211398.0013:09:29LSE  
18398.5013:34:13LSE  
193398.5013:34:13LSE  
1398.0013:49:06LSE  
250398.0013:49:31LSE  
212397.0014:12:51LSE  
294396.0014:15:54LSE  
65395.5014:19:33LSE  
435395.5014:19:47LSE  
270395.0014:29:09LSE  
26395.0014:31:47LSE  
234395.0014:31:47LSE  
5397.0014:39:30LSE  
700397.0014:39:30LSE  
40397.0014:39:30LSE  
244401.0014:45:25LSE  
804399.0014:46:30LSE  
512399.0014:46:30LSE  
506397.5015:18:57LSE  
211398.0015:26:30LSE  
426398.0015:27:15LSE  
669397.5015:50:58LSE  
253396.5016:01:20LSE  
216396.0016:04:59LSE  
216395.0016:14:26LSE  
281394.0016:16:35LSE  
263394.0016:21:13LSE  
220393.5016:26:31LSE  
220393.5016:26:31LSE  
220393.5016:26:31LSE  
220393.5016:26:31LSE  
220393.5016:26:31LSE  
220393.5016:26:31LSE  
220393.5016:26:32LSE  
220394.0016:26:44LSE  
220394.0016:26:44LSE  
220394.0016:26:44LSE  
220394.0016:26:44LSE  
220394.0016:26:44LSE  
220394.0016:26:44LSE  
217394.0016:26:45LSE  
220394.0016:27:40LSE  
242394.0016:27:40LSE  
33394.0016:27:40LSE  
187394.0016:27:40LSE  
220394.0016:27:40LSE  
220394.0016:27:40LSE  
220394.0016:27:40LSE  
220394.0016:27:41LSE  
220394.0016:27:42LSE  
220394.0016:27:42LSE  
21394.0016:27:53LSE  
199394.0016:28:09LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


