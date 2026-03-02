Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
02 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:27 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:27,576
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):409.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):414.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):412.223963

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,820,955 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,178,532 have voting rights and 2,169,271 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
542411.0008:17:35LSE  
210413.0008:35:55LSE  
210413.5009:22:54LSE  
210412.5010:06:15LSE  
106412.5011:14:38LSE  
205412.5011:14:39LSE  
210414.0012:33:31LSE  
270412.5013:52:36LSE  
367409.0015:02:30LSE  
18409.5015:14:56LSE  
240409.5015:14:56LSE  
258409.5015:14:56LSE  
222409.5015:14:57LSE  
259411.5015:29:16LSE  
18411.5015:29:16LSE  
81411.5015:29:16LSE  
257411.0015:29:17LSE  
1411.0015:29:22LSE  
258411.0015:29:22LSE  
238411.0015:29:23LSE  
20411.0015:29:23LSE  
282412.0015:33:21LSE  
258411.5015:33:22LSE  
258411.5015:33:22LSE  
258411.5015:33:22LSE  
106411.5015:33:23LSE  
3411.5015:33:23LSE  
149411.5015:33:30LSE  
258411.5015:33:30LSE  
258411.5015:33:30LSE  
258411.5015:33:30LSE  
256411.5015:33:30LSE  
258411.5015:34:27LSE  
193411.5015:34:31LSE  
182412.0015:37:18LSE  
93412.0015:37:18LSE  
15412.0015:37:18LSE  
258412.0015:37:18LSE  
145412.0015:37:18LSE  
31412.0015:41:01LSE  
147412.5015:41:01LSE  
279412.5015:41:01LSE  
185412.0015:41:01LSE  
48412.0015:41:01LSE  
12412.0015:41:01LSE  
105412.0015:41:01LSE  
228412.0015:41:01LSE  
105412.5015:41:02LSE  
415412.5015:41:02LSE  
185412.5015:41:02LSE  
258412.0015:41:03LSE  
294411.5015:41:03LSE  
258412.0015:41:03LSE  
17412.0015:41:03LSE  
241412.0015:41:03LSE  
258412.0015:41:03LSE  
217412.0015:41:03LSE  
41412.0015:41:03LSE  
62412.0015:41:03LSE  
199412.0015:41:04LSE  
258412.0015:41:04LSE  
258412.0015:41:06LSE  
258412.0015:41:06LSE  
258412.0015:41:06LSE  
92412.0015:41:06LSE  
166412.0015:41:11LSE  
34412.5015:43:11LSE  
258412.5015:43:11LSE  
127412.5015:43:11LSE  
220412.0015:47:11LSE  
46411.5015:56:57LSE  
185411.5015:56:57LSE  
105412.0015:59:45LSE  
542412.0015:59:45LSE  
145412.0015:59:45LSE  
151412.0015:59:45LSE  
198412.0015:59:45LSE  
258412.0015:59:53LSE  
258412.0015:59:53LSE  
146412.5016:00:38LSE  
432412.5016:00:38LSE  
258412.5016:00:39LSE  
111412.5016:00:47LSE  
258413.0016:04:22LSE  
195414.0016:07:34LSE  
1,000414.0016:07:34LSE  
336413.0016:07:34LSE  
258413.0016:07:36LSE  
258413.0016:09:24LSE  
258413.0016:09:24LSE  
258413.0016:09:25LSE  
258413.0016:09:25LSE  
258413.0016:09:55LSE  
258413.0016:09:55LSE  
258413.0016:09:55LSE  
258413.0016:09:55LSE  
258413.0016:09:55LSE  
258413.0016:09:55LSE  
258413.0016:09:55LSE  
258413.0016:10:02LSE  
258413.0016:10:02LSE  
258413.0016:10:29LSE  
51413.0016:10:29LSE  
207413.0016:10:31LSE  
258413.0016:10:31LSE  
50413.0016:10:33LSE  
208413.0016:10:33LSE  
258413.0016:11:15LSE  
258413.0016:11:15LSE  
258413.0016:11:21LSE  
258413.0016:11:21LSE  
258413.0016:11:21LSE  
258413.0016:11:21LSE  
162413.0016:11:21LSE  
34412.5016:13:39LSE  
162412.5016:13:39LSE  
222412.5016:14:37LSE  
493412.0016:17:40LSE  
186412.0016:19:56LSE  
230412.0016:20:03LSE  
72412.0016:20:03LSE  
258412.0016:20:03LSE  
66412.0016:20:03LSE  
5412.0016:20:03LSE  
187412.0016:20:04LSE  
258412.0016:20:04LSE  
258412.0016:20:04LSE  
258412.0016:20:04LSE  
258412.0016:20:04LSE  
258412.0016:20:04LSE  
191412.0016:20:04LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


