LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

02 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 27 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 27,576 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 409.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 414.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 412.223963

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,820,955 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,178,532 have voting rights and 2,169,271 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 542 411.00 08:17:35 LSE 210 413.00 08:35:55 LSE 210 413.50 09:22:54 LSE 210 412.50 10:06:15 LSE 106 412.50 11:14:38 LSE 205 412.50 11:14:39 LSE 210 414.00 12:33:31 LSE 270 412.50 13:52:36 LSE 367 409.00 15:02:30 LSE 18 409.50 15:14:56 LSE 240 409.50 15:14:56 LSE 258 409.50 15:14:56 LSE 222 409.50 15:14:57 LSE 259 411.50 15:29:16 LSE 18 411.50 15:29:16 LSE 81 411.50 15:29:16 LSE 257 411.00 15:29:17 LSE 1 411.00 15:29:22 LSE 258 411.00 15:29:22 LSE 238 411.00 15:29:23 LSE 20 411.00 15:29:23 LSE 282 412.00 15:33:21 LSE 258 411.50 15:33:22 LSE 258 411.50 15:33:22 LSE 258 411.50 15:33:22 LSE 106 411.50 15:33:23 LSE 3 411.50 15:33:23 LSE 149 411.50 15:33:30 LSE 258 411.50 15:33:30 LSE 258 411.50 15:33:30 LSE 258 411.50 15:33:30 LSE 256 411.50 15:33:30 LSE 258 411.50 15:34:27 LSE 193 411.50 15:34:31 LSE 182 412.00 15:37:18 LSE 93 412.00 15:37:18 LSE 15 412.00 15:37:18 LSE 258 412.00 15:37:18 LSE 145 412.00 15:37:18 LSE 31 412.00 15:41:01 LSE 147 412.50 15:41:01 LSE 279 412.50 15:41:01 LSE 185 412.00 15:41:01 LSE 48 412.00 15:41:01 LSE 12 412.00 15:41:01 LSE 105 412.00 15:41:01 LSE 228 412.00 15:41:01 LSE 105 412.50 15:41:02 LSE 415 412.50 15:41:02 LSE 185 412.50 15:41:02 LSE 258 412.00 15:41:03 LSE 294 411.50 15:41:03 LSE 258 412.00 15:41:03 LSE 17 412.00 15:41:03 LSE 241 412.00 15:41:03 LSE 258 412.00 15:41:03 LSE 217 412.00 15:41:03 LSE 41 412.00 15:41:03 LSE 62 412.00 15:41:03 LSE 199 412.00 15:41:04 LSE 258 412.00 15:41:04 LSE 258 412.00 15:41:06 LSE 258 412.00 15:41:06 LSE 258 412.00 15:41:06 LSE 92 412.00 15:41:06 LSE 166 412.00 15:41:11 LSE 34 412.50 15:43:11 LSE 258 412.50 15:43:11 LSE 127 412.50 15:43:11 LSE 220 412.00 15:47:11 LSE 46 411.50 15:56:57 LSE 185 411.50 15:56:57 LSE 105 412.00 15:59:45 LSE 542 412.00 15:59:45 LSE 145 412.00 15:59:45 LSE 151 412.00 15:59:45 LSE 198 412.00 15:59:45 LSE 258 412.00 15:59:53 LSE 258 412.00 15:59:53 LSE 146 412.50 16:00:38 LSE 432 412.50 16:00:38 LSE 258 412.50 16:00:39 LSE 111 412.50 16:00:47 LSE 258 413.00 16:04:22 LSE 195 414.00 16:07:34 LSE 1,000 414.00 16:07:34 LSE 336 413.00 16:07:34 LSE 258 413.00 16:07:36 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:24 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:24 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:25 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:25 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:55 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:55 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:55 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:55 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:55 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:55 LSE 258 413.00 16:09:55 LSE 258 413.00 16:10:02 LSE 258 413.00 16:10:02 LSE 258 413.00 16:10:29 LSE 51 413.00 16:10:29 LSE 207 413.00 16:10:31 LSE 258 413.00 16:10:31 LSE 50 413.00 16:10:33 LSE 208 413.00 16:10:33 LSE 258 413.00 16:11:15 LSE 258 413.00 16:11:15 LSE 258 413.00 16:11:21 LSE 258 413.00 16:11:21 LSE 258 413.00 16:11:21 LSE 258 413.00 16:11:21 LSE 162 413.00 16:11:21 LSE 34 412.50 16:13:39 LSE 162 412.50 16:13:39 LSE 222 412.50 16:14:37 LSE 493 412.00 16:17:40 LSE 186 412.00 16:19:56 LSE 230 412.00 16:20:03 LSE 72 412.00 16:20:03 LSE 258 412.00 16:20:03 LSE 66 412.00 16:20:03 LSE 5 412.00 16:20:03 LSE 187 412.00 16:20:04 LSE 258 412.00 16:20:04 LSE 258 412.00 16:20:04 LSE 258 412.00 16:20:04 LSE 258 412.00 16:20:04 LSE 258 412.00 16:20:04 LSE 191 412.00 16:20:04 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.