Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
27 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:26 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):407.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):416.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):414.049490

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,793,379 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,206,108 have voting rights and 2,141,695 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
428408.0008:14:38LSE  
369407.5008:14:39LSE  
214411.0009:18:43LSE  
106410.5009:31:15LSE  
15410.5009:31:15LSE  
3410.5009:31:15LSE  
210412.0009:40:35LSE  
209414.0009:41:24LSE  
438414.0009:41:24LSE  
209414.0009:41:24LSE  
209414.0009:41:24LSE  
209414.0009:41:24LSE  
209414.0009:41:29LSE  
209414.0009:41:29LSE  
209414.0009:42:48LSE  
209414.0009:42:48LSE  
209414.0009:42:48LSE  
209414.0009:42:49LSE  
209414.0009:42:56LSE  
209414.0009:42:56LSE  
92414.0009:43:17LSE  
117414.0009:43:18LSE  
209414.0009:43:18LSE  
209414.0009:43:18LSE  
209414.0009:43:18LSE  
206414.0009:43:18LSE  
3414.0009:43:18LSE  
209414.0009:45:40LSE  
209414.0009:45:40LSE  
209414.0009:47:36LSE  
209414.0009:51:16LSE  
209414.0009:51:16LSE  
209414.0009:51:23LSE  
209414.0009:51:23LSE  
198414.0009:51:23LSE  
5414.0009:51:23LSE  
6414.0009:51:23LSE  
209414.0009:54:22LSE  
209414.0009:54:22LSE  
209414.0009:54:22LSE  
1414.0009:54:22LSE  
208414.0009:54:22LSE  
209414.0009:54:25LSE  
209414.0009:54:25LSE  
209414.0009:54:25LSE  
209414.0009:54:25LSE  
209414.0009:54:30LSE  
209414.0009:54:30LSE  
209414.0009:54:33LSE  
209414.0009:54:43LSE  
4414.0009:54:55LSE  
205414.0009:56:07LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
28414.0010:09:16LSE  
181414.0010:09:16LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
209414.0010:09:16LSE  
330414.0010:09:19LSE  
209414.0010:09:19LSE  
121414.0010:09:19LSE  
56414.0010:09:19LSE  
153414.0010:09:19LSE  
209414.0010:09:19LSE  
121414.0010:09:19LSE  
88414.0010:09:19LSE  
65414.0010:09:19LSE  
144414.0010:09:19LSE  
186414.0010:09:19LSE  
23414.0010:09:19LSE  
113414.0010:09:21LSE  
392414.0010:09:21LSE  
98414.0010:09:21LSE  
307414.0010:09:21LSE  
209413.5010:09:27LSE  
209413.5010:09:31LSE  
209413.5010:09:45LSE  
209413.5010:09:45LSE  
209413.5010:10:45LSE  
209413.5010:11:16LSE  
209413.5010:11:36LSE  
6413.5010:13:01LSE  
203413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
209413.5010:13:03LSE  
85413.5010:13:06LSE  
92413.5010:13:06LSE  
190413.5010:13:06LSE  
209413.5010:13:06LSE  
209413.5010:13:06LSE  
209413.5010:13:06LSE  
209413.5010:13:06LSE  
209413.5010:13:06LSE  
209413.5010:13:06LSE  
209413.5010:13:06LSE  
123413.5010:13:07LSE  
209413.5010:14:11LSE  
76413.5010:14:11LSE  
2412.5010:14:57LSE  
325412.5010:14:57LSE  
223412.0010:18:44LSE  
220410.0010:19:05LSE  
41411.0010:23:34LSE  
211410.5010:28:56LSE  
330409.0011:00:50LSE  
88409.0011:00:50LSE  
330409.0011:00:52LSE  
145409.0011:00:53LSE  
211408.5011:01:23LSE  
209413.0012:26:36LSE  
222413.0012:26:36LSE  
230414.5013:40:28LSE  
160415.0014:01:04LSE  
209416.0014:02:39LSE  
209415.0014:03:06LSE  
209415.0014:03:09LSE  
28415.0014:05:44LSE  
181415.0014:05:44LSE  
18415.0014:06:21LSE  
29415.0014:06:21LSE  
162415.0014:06:27LSE  
25415.0014:06:27LSE  
18415.0014:10:29LSE  
166415.0014:11:05LSE  
209415.0014:11:05LSE  
209415.0014:11:05LSE  
209415.0014:11:05LSE  
117415.0014:11:05LSE  
18415.0014:11:05LSE  
74415.0014:11:05LSE  
209415.0014:11:05LSE  
209415.0014:11:05LSE  
20415.0014:11:05LSE  
2415.0014:11:05LSE  
16415.0014:11:05LSE  
171415.0014:11:05LSE  
209415.0014:11:53LSE  
209415.0014:11:54LSE  
209415.0014:11:54LSE  
18415.0014:11:55LSE  
191415.0014:13:00LSE  
209415.0014:13:01LSE  
209415.0014:13:01LSE  
209415.0014:13:01LSE  
209415.0014:13:01LSE  
209415.0014:13:03LSE  
209415.0014:13:09LSE  
209415.0014:13:09LSE  
209415.0014:15:03LSE  
151415.0014:15:05LSE  
58415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:22LSE  
209415.0014:15:25LSE  
209415.0014:15:25LSE  
209415.0014:15:25LSE  
209415.0014:15:25LSE  
209415.0014:15:25LSE  
134415.0014:15:25LSE  
5415.0014:15:25LSE  
70415.0014:15:25LSE  
209415.0014:15:25LSE  
209415.0014:15:25LSE  
209415.0014:15:25LSE  
209415.0014:15:28LSE  
209415.0014:15:28LSE  
159415.0014:15:28LSE  
50415.0014:15:28LSE  
1415.0014:15:28LSE  
16415.0014:15:28LSE  
505415.0014:16:34LSE  
200415.0014:16:34LSE  
28415.0014:16:34LSE  
118415.0014:16:55LSE  
91415.0014:17:31LSE  
209415.0014:19:29LSE  
209415.0014:19:30LSE  
209415.0014:19:33LSE  
209415.0014:20:01LSE  
209415.0014:20:01LSE  
209415.0014:20:01LSE  
144415.0014:20:01LSE  
65415.0014:20:01LSE  
209415.0014:20:01LSE  
209415.0014:20:01LSE  
209415.0014:20:01LSE  
143415.0014:20:01LSE  
66415.0014:20:01LSE  
209415.0014:20:01LSE  
209415.0014:20:02LSE  
209415.0014:20:02LSE  
209415.0014:20:05LSE  
209415.0014:20:05LSE  
209415.0014:20:05LSE  
209415.0014:20:05LSE  
209415.0014:21:30LSE  
209415.0014:21:31LSE  
209415.0014:22:09LSE  
209415.0014:22:10LSE  
209415.0014:22:10LSE  
209415.0014:22:10LSE  
209415.0014:22:10LSE  
209415.0014:22:10LSE  
209415.0014:22:30LSE  
125415.0014:22:53LSE  
84415.0014:22:55LSE  
209415.0014:22:55LSE  
209415.0014:22:56LSE  
209415.0014:23:03LSE  
209415.0014:23:06LSE  
209415.0014:23:12LSE  
209415.0014:23:12LSE  
209415.0014:23:15LSE  
209415.0014:23:15LSE  
32415.0014:24:00LSE  
177415.0014:24:49LSE  
209415.0014:25:03LSE  
209415.0014:25:06LSE  
209415.0014:25:06LSE  
209415.0014:25:06LSE  
209415.0014:25:07LSE  
179415.0014:26:57LSE  
101415.0014:26:57LSE  
212414.5014:27:52LSE  
19413.5015:17:30LSE  
18413.5015:17:30LSE  
5413.5015:18:15LSE  
18413.5015:18:15LSE  
18413.5015:27:54LSE  
18413.5015:28:07LSE  
286413.5015:32:58LSE  
1413.5015:32:58LSE  
18413.5015:32:58LSE  
144413.5015:35:15LSE  
33413.5015:35:19LSE  
13413.5015:35:19LSE  
141413.5015:36:54LSE  
18413.5015:36:54LSE  
21414.0015:59:27LSE  
18414.0015:59:27LSE  
170414.0016:05:32LSE  
6414.0016:05:59LSE  
203414.0016:05:59LSE  
18414.0016:06:10LSE  
191414.0016:06:32LSE  
209414.0016:06:32LSE  
209414.0016:06:32LSE  
209414.0016:06:32LSE  
209414.0016:06:32LSE  
209414.0016:06:33LSE  
209414.0016:06:33LSE  
209414.0016:06:33LSE  
209414.0016:06:33LSE  
35414.0016:06:33LSE  
174414.0016:06:33LSE  
209414.0016:06:33LSE  
209414.0016:06:34LSE  
209414.0016:06:34LSE  
209414.0016:06:50LSE  
815414.5016:12:31LSE  
209414.0016:12:31LSE  
209414.0016:12:35LSE  
209414.0016:12:37LSE  
213414.0016:12:40LSE  
209414.0016:12:40LSE  
195414.0016:12:40LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading