LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

27 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 26 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 407.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 416.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 414.049490

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,793,379 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,206,108 have voting rights and 2,141,695 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 428 408.00 08:14:38 LSE 369 407.50 08:14:39 LSE 214 411.00 09:18:43 LSE 106 410.50 09:31:15 LSE 15 410.50 09:31:15 LSE 3 410.50 09:31:15 LSE 210 412.00 09:40:35 LSE 209 414.00 09:41:24 LSE 438 414.00 09:41:24 LSE 209 414.00 09:41:24 LSE 209 414.00 09:41:24 LSE 209 414.00 09:41:24 LSE 209 414.00 09:41:29 LSE 209 414.00 09:41:29 LSE 209 414.00 09:42:48 LSE 209 414.00 09:42:48 LSE 209 414.00 09:42:48 LSE 209 414.00 09:42:49 LSE 209 414.00 09:42:56 LSE 209 414.00 09:42:56 LSE 92 414.00 09:43:17 LSE 117 414.00 09:43:18 LSE 209 414.00 09:43:18 LSE 209 414.00 09:43:18 LSE 209 414.00 09:43:18 LSE 206 414.00 09:43:18 LSE 3 414.00 09:43:18 LSE 209 414.00 09:45:40 LSE 209 414.00 09:45:40 LSE 209 414.00 09:47:36 LSE 209 414.00 09:51:16 LSE 209 414.00 09:51:16 LSE 209 414.00 09:51:23 LSE 209 414.00 09:51:23 LSE 198 414.00 09:51:23 LSE 5 414.00 09:51:23 LSE 6 414.00 09:51:23 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:22 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:22 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:22 LSE 1 414.00 09:54:22 LSE 208 414.00 09:54:22 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:25 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:25 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:25 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:25 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:30 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:30 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:33 LSE 209 414.00 09:54:43 LSE 4 414.00 09:54:55 LSE 205 414.00 09:56:07 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 28 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 181 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:16 LSE 330 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 121 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 56 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 153 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 209 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 121 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 88 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 65 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 144 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 186 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 23 414.00 10:09:19 LSE 113 414.00 10:09:21 LSE 392 414.00 10:09:21 LSE 98 414.00 10:09:21 LSE 307 414.00 10:09:21 LSE 209 413.50 10:09:27 LSE 209 413.50 10:09:31 LSE 209 413.50 10:09:45 LSE 209 413.50 10:09:45 LSE 209 413.50 10:10:45 LSE 209 413.50 10:11:16 LSE 209 413.50 10:11:36 LSE 6 413.50 10:13:01 LSE 203 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:03 LSE 85 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 92 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 190 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 209 413.50 10:13:06 LSE 123 413.50 10:13:07 LSE 209 413.50 10:14:11 LSE 76 413.50 10:14:11 LSE 2 412.50 10:14:57 LSE 325 412.50 10:14:57 LSE 223 412.00 10:18:44 LSE 220 410.00 10:19:05 LSE 41 411.00 10:23:34 LSE 211 410.50 10:28:56 LSE 330 409.00 11:00:50 LSE 88 409.00 11:00:50 LSE 330 409.00 11:00:52 LSE 145 409.00 11:00:53 LSE 211 408.50 11:01:23 LSE 209 413.00 12:26:36 LSE 222 413.00 12:26:36 LSE 230 414.50 13:40:28 LSE 160 415.00 14:01:04 LSE 209 416.00 14:02:39 LSE 209 415.00 14:03:06 LSE 209 415.00 14:03:09 LSE 28 415.00 14:05:44 LSE 181 415.00 14:05:44 LSE 18 415.00 14:06:21 LSE 29 415.00 14:06:21 LSE 162 415.00 14:06:27 LSE 25 415.00 14:06:27 LSE 18 415.00 14:10:29 LSE 166 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 117 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 18 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 74 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 20 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 2 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 16 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 171 415.00 14:11:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:11:53 LSE 209 415.00 14:11:54 LSE 209 415.00 14:11:54 LSE 18 415.00 14:11:55 LSE 191 415.00 14:13:00 LSE 209 415.00 14:13:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:13:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:13:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:13:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:13:03 LSE 209 415.00 14:13:09 LSE 209 415.00 14:13:09 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:03 LSE 151 415.00 14:15:05 LSE 58 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:22 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 134 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 5 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 70 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:25 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:28 LSE 209 415.00 14:15:28 LSE 159 415.00 14:15:28 LSE 50 415.00 14:15:28 LSE 1 415.00 14:15:28 LSE 16 415.00 14:15:28 LSE 505 415.00 14:16:34 LSE 200 415.00 14:16:34 LSE 28 415.00 14:16:34 LSE 118 415.00 14:16:55 LSE 91 415.00 14:17:31 LSE 209 415.00 14:19:29 LSE 209 415.00 14:19:30 LSE 209 415.00 14:19:33 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 144 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 65 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 143 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 66 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:01 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:02 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:02 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:20:05 LSE 209 415.00 14:21:30 LSE 209 415.00 14:21:31 LSE 209 415.00 14:22:09 LSE 209 415.00 14:22:10 LSE 209 415.00 14:22:10 LSE 209 415.00 14:22:10 LSE 209 415.00 14:22:10 LSE 209 415.00 14:22:10 LSE 209 415.00 14:22:30 LSE 125 415.00 14:22:53 LSE 84 415.00 14:22:55 LSE 209 415.00 14:22:55 LSE 209 415.00 14:22:56 LSE 209 415.00 14:23:03 LSE 209 415.00 14:23:06 LSE 209 415.00 14:23:12 LSE 209 415.00 14:23:12 LSE 209 415.00 14:23:15 LSE 209 415.00 14:23:15 LSE 32 415.00 14:24:00 LSE 177 415.00 14:24:49 LSE 209 415.00 14:25:03 LSE 209 415.00 14:25:06 LSE 209 415.00 14:25:06 LSE 209 415.00 14:25:06 LSE 209 415.00 14:25:07 LSE 179 415.00 14:26:57 LSE 101 415.00 14:26:57 LSE 212 414.50 14:27:52 LSE 19 413.50 15:17:30 LSE 18 413.50 15:17:30 LSE 5 413.50 15:18:15 LSE 18 413.50 15:18:15 LSE 18 413.50 15:27:54 LSE 18 413.50 15:28:07 LSE 286 413.50 15:32:58 LSE 1 413.50 15:32:58 LSE 18 413.50 15:32:58 LSE 144 413.50 15:35:15 LSE 33 413.50 15:35:19 LSE 13 413.50 15:35:19 LSE 141 413.50 15:36:54 LSE 18 413.50 15:36:54 LSE 21 414.00 15:59:27 LSE 18 414.00 15:59:27 LSE 170 414.00 16:05:32 LSE 6 414.00 16:05:59 LSE 203 414.00 16:05:59 LSE 18 414.00 16:06:10 LSE 191 414.00 16:06:32 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:32 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:32 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:32 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:32 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:33 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:33 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:33 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:33 LSE 35 414.00 16:06:33 LSE 174 414.00 16:06:33 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:33 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:34 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:34 LSE 209 414.00 16:06:50 LSE 815 414.50 16:12:31 LSE 209 414.00 16:12:31 LSE 209 414.00 16:12:35 LSE 209 414.00 16:12:37 LSE 213 414.00 16:12:40 LSE 209 414.00 16:12:40 LSE 195 414.00 16:12:40 LSE

