LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

26 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 25 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 31,520 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 405.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 409.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 407.419686

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,743,379 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,256,108 have voting rights and 2,091,695 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 428 407.00 08:38:03 LSE 377 406.50 08:38:04 LSE 245 406.00 08:44:55 LSE 196 405.00 09:09:36 LSE 227 406.00 09:17:49 LSE 214 406.00 10:07:42 LSE 214 405.00 10:32:50 LSE 214 406.50 11:42:58 LSE 214 407.00 11:58:38 LSE 224 406.50 12:23:43 LSE 228 406.50 12:23:43 LSE 213 406.50 12:29:33 LSE 213 406.50 12:35:54 LSE 213 406.50 12:36:41 LSE 213 406.50 12:36:41 LSE 213 406.50 12:36:45 LSE 213 406.50 12:49:53 LSE 213 406.50 12:49:53 LSE 213 406.50 12:49:53 LSE 213 406.50 12:49:53 LSE 186 406.50 12:52:49 LSE 213 407.00 12:56:42 LSE 183 407.00 12:56:42 LSE 213 407.00 12:56:42 LSE 213 407.00 12:56:42 LSE 18 407.00 13:21:44 LSE 18 407.00 13:21:44 LSE 1 407.00 13:23:35 LSE 117 407.00 13:34:45 LSE 213 408.50 13:35:27 LSE 18 409.50 13:50:41 LSE 18 409.50 13:50:41 LSE 182 409.50 13:50:57 LSE 29 409.50 13:50:57 LSE 304 409.50 13:50:57 LSE 188 409.50 13:50:57 LSE 13 409.50 13:50:57 LSE 5 409.50 13:50:57 LSE 5 409.50 13:50:57 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:57 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:57 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:57 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:57 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:57 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:57 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:57 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:57 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:58 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:58 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:58 LSE 111 409.50 13:56:59 LSE 100 409.50 13:56:59 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:59 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:59 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:59 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:59 LSE 211 409.50 13:56:59 LSE 4 409.50 13:57:01 LSE 182 409.50 13:57:01 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:01 LSE 2 409.50 13:57:01 LSE 209 409.50 13:57:01 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:14 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:17 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:17 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:17 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:17 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:17 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:17 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:17 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:17 LSE 211 409.50 13:57:17 LSE 151 409.50 13:58:14 LSE 237 408.50 14:08:13 LSE 288 407.00 14:36:32 LSE 257 407.00 14:36:32 LSE 48 406.00 14:52:03 LSE 223 407.00 15:20:28 LSE 60 406.50 15:36:26 LSE 218 406.50 15:56:52 LSE 213 406.50 15:56:52 LSE 213 406.50 15:59:44 LSE 213 406.50 15:59:44 LSE 139 406.50 15:59:44 LSE 50 406.50 15:59:54 LSE 2 406.50 16:00:11 LSE 22 406.50 16:00:37 LSE 213 406.00 16:00:40 LSE 144 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 193 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 213 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 10 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 193 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 3 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 7 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 213 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 213 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 213 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 213 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 213 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 148 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 65 406.50 16:06:11 LSE 213 406.50 16:06:14 LSE 54 406.50 16:06:14 LSE 159 406.50 16:06:14 LSE 54 406.50 16:06:14 LSE 213 406.50 16:06:15 LSE 213 406.50 16:06:15 LSE 212 406.50 16:10:06 LSE 1 406.50 16:10:06 LSE 337 406.50 16:10:46 LSE 213 406.50 16:11:45 LSE 284 406.50 16:11:45 LSE 118 406.50 16:12:06 LSE 95 406.50 16:12:06 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:15 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:25 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:25 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:25 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:25 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:25 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:25 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:25 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:31 LSE 111 406.50 16:12:31 LSE 102 406.50 16:12:37 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:37 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:37 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:45 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:47 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:47 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:51 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:51 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:51 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:51 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:52 LSE 213 406.50 16:12:52 LSE 179 406.50 16:13:10 LSE 7 406.50 16:13:45 LSE 27 406.50 16:13:46 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:46 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:13:50 LSE 213 406.50 16:14:50 LSE 19 406.50 16:14:50 LSE 107 406.50 16:15:05 LSE 87 406.50 16:15:26 LSE 92 406.50 16:18:46 LSE 213 406.50 16:20:13 LSE 265 406.50 16:20:13 LSE 113 406.50 16:20:26 LSE 100 406.50 16:22:44 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800



H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.