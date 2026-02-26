Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
26 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:25 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:31,520
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):405.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):409.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):407.419686

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,743,379 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,256,108 have voting rights and 2,091,695 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
428407.0008:38:03LSE  
377406.5008:38:04LSE  
245406.0008:44:55LSE  
196405.0009:09:36LSE  
227406.0009:17:49LSE  
214406.0010:07:42LSE  
214405.0010:32:50LSE  
214406.5011:42:58LSE  
214407.0011:58:38LSE  
224406.5012:23:43LSE  
228406.5012:23:43LSE  
213406.5012:29:33LSE  
213406.5012:35:54LSE  
213406.5012:36:41LSE  
213406.5012:36:41LSE  
213406.5012:36:45LSE  
213406.5012:49:53LSE  
213406.5012:49:53LSE  
213406.5012:49:53LSE  
213406.5012:49:53LSE  
186406.5012:52:49LSE  
213407.0012:56:42LSE  
183407.0012:56:42LSE  
213407.0012:56:42LSE  
213407.0012:56:42LSE  
18407.0013:21:44LSE  
18407.0013:21:44LSE  
1407.0013:23:35LSE  
117407.0013:34:45LSE  
213408.5013:35:27LSE  
18409.5013:50:41LSE  
18409.5013:50:41LSE  
182409.5013:50:57LSE  
29409.5013:50:57LSE  
304409.5013:50:57LSE  
188409.5013:50:57LSE  
13409.5013:50:57LSE  
5409.5013:50:57LSE  
5409.5013:50:57LSE  
211409.5013:56:57LSE  
211409.5013:56:57LSE  
211409.5013:56:57LSE  
211409.5013:56:57LSE  
211409.5013:56:57LSE  
211409.5013:56:57LSE  
211409.5013:56:57LSE  
211409.5013:56:57LSE  
211409.5013:56:58LSE  
211409.5013:56:58LSE  
211409.5013:56:58LSE  
111409.5013:56:59LSE  
100409.5013:56:59LSE  
211409.5013:56:59LSE  
211409.5013:56:59LSE  
211409.5013:56:59LSE  
211409.5013:56:59LSE  
211409.5013:56:59LSE  
4409.5013:57:01LSE  
182409.5013:57:01LSE  
211409.5013:57:01LSE  
2409.5013:57:01LSE  
209409.5013:57:01LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:14LSE  
211409.5013:57:17LSE  
211409.5013:57:17LSE  
211409.5013:57:17LSE  
211409.5013:57:17LSE  
211409.5013:57:17LSE  
211409.5013:57:17LSE  
211409.5013:57:17LSE  
211409.5013:57:17LSE  
211409.5013:57:17LSE  
151409.5013:58:14LSE  
237408.5014:08:13LSE  
288407.0014:36:32LSE  
257407.0014:36:32LSE  
48406.0014:52:03LSE  
223407.0015:20:28LSE  
60406.5015:36:26LSE  
218406.5015:56:52LSE  
213406.5015:56:52LSE  
213406.5015:59:44LSE  
213406.5015:59:44LSE  
139406.5015:59:44LSE  
50406.5015:59:54LSE  
2406.5016:00:11LSE  
22406.5016:00:37LSE  
213406.0016:00:40LSE  
144406.5016:06:11LSE  
193406.5016:06:11LSE  
213406.5016:06:11LSE  
10406.5016:06:11LSE  
193406.5016:06:11LSE  
3406.5016:06:11LSE  
7406.5016:06:11LSE  
213406.5016:06:11LSE  
213406.5016:06:11LSE  
213406.5016:06:11LSE  
213406.5016:06:11LSE  
213406.5016:06:11LSE  
148406.5016:06:11LSE  
65406.5016:06:11LSE  
213406.5016:06:14LSE  
54406.5016:06:14LSE  
159406.5016:06:14LSE  
54406.5016:06:14LSE  
213406.5016:06:15LSE  
213406.5016:06:15LSE  
212406.5016:10:06LSE  
1406.5016:10:06LSE  
337406.5016:10:46LSE  
213406.5016:11:45LSE  
284406.5016:11:45LSE  
118406.5016:12:06LSE  
95406.5016:12:06LSE  
213406.5016:12:15LSE  
213406.5016:12:25LSE  
213406.5016:12:25LSE  
213406.5016:12:25LSE  
213406.5016:12:25LSE  
213406.5016:12:25LSE  
213406.5016:12:25LSE  
213406.5016:12:25LSE  
213406.5016:12:31LSE  
111406.5016:12:31LSE  
102406.5016:12:37LSE  
213406.5016:12:37LSE  
213406.5016:12:37LSE  
213406.5016:12:45LSE  
213406.5016:12:47LSE  
213406.5016:12:47LSE  
213406.5016:12:50LSE  
213406.5016:12:50LSE  
213406.5016:12:50LSE  
213406.5016:12:50LSE  
213406.5016:12:50LSE  
213406.5016:12:50LSE  
213406.5016:12:50LSE  
213406.5016:12:51LSE  
213406.5016:12:51LSE  
213406.5016:12:51LSE  
213406.5016:12:51LSE  
213406.5016:12:52LSE  
213406.5016:12:52LSE  
179406.5016:13:10LSE  
7406.5016:13:45LSE  
27406.5016:13:46LSE  
213406.5016:13:46LSE  
213406.5016:13:50LSE  
213406.5016:13:50LSE  
213406.5016:13:50LSE  
213406.5016:13:50LSE  
213406.5016:13:50LSE  
213406.5016:13:50LSE  
213406.5016:13:50LSE  
213406.5016:13:50LSE  
213406.5016:13:50LSE  
213406.5016:14:50LSE  
19406.5016:14:50LSE  
107406.5016:15:05LSE  
87406.5016:15:26LSE  
92406.5016:18:46LSE  
213406.5016:20:13LSE  
265406.5016:20:13LSE  
113406.5016:20:26LSE  
100406.5016:22:44LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


