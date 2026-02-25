Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
25 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:24 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:18,195
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):405.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):413.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):411.095109

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,711,859 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,287,628 have voting rights and 2,060,175 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
546410.5008:09:00LSE  
285411.0008:15:22LSE  
233410.5008:32:02LSE  
88411.0009:11:43LSE  
211412.0009:16:07LSE  
178412.5009:19:59LSE  
382412.5009:19:59LSE  
211413.0009:22:58LSE  
210413.0009:28:48LSE  
210413.0009:28:48LSE  
210413.0009:28:48LSE  
210413.0009:28:48LSE  
146413.0009:28:48LSE  
1413.0009:28:48LSE  
19413.0009:28:48LSE  
100413.0009:28:50LSE  
110413.0009:28:50LSE  
210413.0009:28:50LSE  
210413.0009:28:52LSE  
274413.0009:28:52LSE  
210413.0009:28:52LSE  
87413.0009:28:52LSE  
3413.0009:28:52LSE  
120413.0009:28:52LSE  
210413.0009:28:52LSE  
210413.0009:28:52LSE  
210413.0009:28:52LSE  
210413.0009:28:52LSE  
210413.0009:28:52LSE  
210413.0009:28:52LSE  
140413.0009:28:52LSE  
70413.0009:28:52LSE  
152413.0009:28:55LSE  
58413.0009:28:55LSE  
210413.0009:28:56LSE  
210413.0009:28:56LSE  
19413.0009:28:56LSE  
32413.0009:28:56LSE  
159413.0009:28:56LSE  
103413.0009:28:56LSE  
4413.0009:28:56LSE  
103413.0009:28:56LSE  
145413.0009:28:56LSE  
65413.0009:28:56LSE  
144413.0009:28:56LSE  
66413.0009:28:56LSE  
143413.0009:28:56LSE  
67413.0009:28:56LSE  
143413.0009:28:56LSE  
210412.5009:28:59LSE  
210412.5009:28:59LSE  
210412.5009:29:08LSE  
210412.5009:29:08LSE  
210412.5009:29:08LSE  
210412.5009:29:08LSE  
210412.5009:29:08LSE  
210412.5009:29:08LSE  
210412.5009:29:08LSE  
210412.5009:29:11LSE  
210412.5009:29:14LSE  
210412.5009:29:17LSE  
210412.5009:29:30LSE  
210412.5009:29:43LSE  
100412.5009:29:49LSE  
110412.5009:30:02LSE  
210412.5009:30:02LSE  
210412.5009:30:08LSE  
153412.5009:30:08LSE  
81412.0009:32:00LSE  
109412.0009:32:00LSE  
139412.0009:32:00LSE  
273411.0009:49:03LSE  
155411.0009:49:13LSE  
236411.0009:49:14LSE  
208411.0009:54:03LSE  
210409.0010:07:44LSE  
233407.0011:26:37LSE  
461408.0011:28:49LSE  
210409.5011:46:27LSE  
276409.0012:24:24LSE  
187408.0012:39:40LSE  
23408.0012:39:40LSE  
3407.5014:19:01LSE  
94407.0014:30:30LSE  
18407.0014:30:30LSE  
18407.0014:30:30LSE  
406407.0014:30:58LSE  
239406.5014:31:46LSE  
459407.5014:38:46LSE  
260408.5014:45:31LSE  
7408.5014:45:31LSE  
595408.5015:02:00LSE  
397409.5015:41:01LSE  
661408.5015:48:28LSE  
126408.0015:59:53LSE  
197408.0015:59:53LSE  
210407.0016:09:37LSE  
5405.5016:25:20LSE  
5405.5016:26:43LSE  
214405.5016:27:16LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading