LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

25 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 24 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 18,195 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 405.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 413.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 411.095109

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,711,859 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,287,628 have voting rights and 2,060,175 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 546 410.50 08:09:00 LSE 285 411.00 08:15:22 LSE 233 410.50 08:32:02 LSE 88 411.00 09:11:43 LSE 211 412.00 09:16:07 LSE 178 412.50 09:19:59 LSE 382 412.50 09:19:59 LSE 211 413.00 09:22:58 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:48 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:48 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:48 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:48 LSE 146 413.00 09:28:48 LSE 1 413.00 09:28:48 LSE 19 413.00 09:28:48 LSE 100 413.00 09:28:50 LSE 110 413.00 09:28:50 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:50 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 274 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 87 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 3 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 120 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 140 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 70 413.00 09:28:52 LSE 152 413.00 09:28:55 LSE 58 413.00 09:28:55 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 210 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 19 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 32 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 159 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 103 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 4 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 103 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 145 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 65 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 144 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 66 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 143 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 67 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 143 413.00 09:28:56 LSE 210 412.50 09:28:59 LSE 210 412.50 09:28:59 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:08 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:08 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:08 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:08 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:08 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:08 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:08 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:11 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:14 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:17 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:30 LSE 210 412.50 09:29:43 LSE 100 412.50 09:29:49 LSE 110 412.50 09:30:02 LSE 210 412.50 09:30:02 LSE 210 412.50 09:30:08 LSE 153 412.50 09:30:08 LSE 81 412.00 09:32:00 LSE 109 412.00 09:32:00 LSE 139 412.00 09:32:00 LSE 273 411.00 09:49:03 LSE 155 411.00 09:49:13 LSE 236 411.00 09:49:14 LSE 208 411.00 09:54:03 LSE 210 409.00 10:07:44 LSE 233 407.00 11:26:37 LSE 461 408.00 11:28:49 LSE 210 409.50 11:46:27 LSE 276 409.00 12:24:24 LSE 187 408.00 12:39:40 LSE 23 408.00 12:39:40 LSE 3 407.50 14:19:01 LSE 94 407.00 14:30:30 LSE 18 407.00 14:30:30 LSE 18 407.00 14:30:30 LSE 406 407.00 14:30:58 LSE 239 406.50 14:31:46 LSE 459 407.50 14:38:46 LSE 260 408.50 14:45:31 LSE 7 408.50 14:45:31 LSE 595 408.50 15:02:00 LSE 397 409.50 15:41:01 LSE 661 408.50 15:48:28 LSE 126 408.00 15:59:53 LSE 197 408.00 15:59:53 LSE 210 407.00 16:09:37 LSE 5 405.50 16:25:20 LSE 5 405.50 16:26:43 LSE 214 405.50 16:27:16 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800



H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.