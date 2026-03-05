Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
05 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:04 March 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:49,221
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):381.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):394.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):391.103665

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,902,489 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,096,998 have voting rights and 2,250,805 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
779384.0008:08:05LSE  
582383.5008:08:05LSE  
296381.0008:08:10LSE  
248381.0008:20:50LSE  
1,064387.5009:20:36LSE  
384386.5009:51:01LSE  
757388.0010:18:12LSE  
246387.5010:24:08LSE  
246387.0010:25:18LSE  
573387.5010:53:58LSE  
227387.5011:10:08LSE  
457389.0011:10:40LSE  
324389.0011:11:00LSE  
1388.5011:24:00LSE  
600392.5013:18:48LSE  
475392.0013:36:00LSE  
123390.5014:16:06LSE  
139390.5014:16:06LSE  
57391.0014:24:51LSE  
199391.0014:24:51LSE  
199391.0014:24:51LSE  
199391.0014:24:51LSE  
177391.0014:25:16LSE  
44391.0014:35:18LSE  
235391.0014:35:18LSE  
221391.0014:35:18LSE  
221391.0014:35:18LSE  
221391.0014:35:18LSE  
221391.0014:35:18LSE  
221391.0014:35:18LSE  
221391.0014:35:18LSE  
221391.0014:35:18LSE  
221391.0014:35:19LSE  
221391.0014:35:19LSE  
221391.0014:35:19LSE  
221391.0014:35:22LSE  
221391.0014:35:22LSE  
221391.0014:35:22LSE  
221391.0014:35:22LSE  
221391.0014:35:22LSE  
221391.0014:35:22LSE  
221391.0014:35:22LSE  
221391.0014:35:22LSE  
221391.0014:35:22LSE  
221391.0014:35:25LSE  
221391.0014:35:25LSE  
221391.0014:35:25LSE  
221391.0014:35:25LSE  
221391.0014:35:25LSE  
221391.0014:35:25LSE  
221391.0014:35:25LSE  
221391.0014:35:25LSE  
221391.0014:35:26LSE  
221391.0014:35:26LSE  
221391.0014:35:28LSE  
221391.0014:35:28LSE  
221391.0014:35:28LSE  
221391.0014:35:28LSE  
221391.0014:35:28LSE  
221391.0014:35:28LSE  
221391.0014:35:28LSE  
221391.0014:35:28LSE  
221391.0014:35:30LSE  
213391.0014:35:38LSE  
8391.0014:35:38LSE  
221391.0014:35:38LSE  
221391.0014:35:43LSE  
221391.0014:35:43LSE  
221391.0014:35:46LSE  
75391.0014:35:46LSE  
58391.0014:35:46LSE  
88391.0014:35:51LSE  
221391.0014:35:51LSE  
88391.0014:35:51LSE  
50391.0014:35:53LSE  
83391.0014:35:53LSE  
221391.0014:35:53LSE  
221391.0014:35:54LSE  
221391.0014:35:55LSE  
221391.0014:35:57LSE  
221391.0014:36:02LSE  
221391.0014:36:03LSE  
221391.0014:36:03LSE  
221391.0014:36:03LSE  
221391.0014:36:03LSE  
221391.0014:36:03LSE  
221391.0014:36:03LSE  
221391.0014:36:03LSE  
221391.0014:36:04LSE  
221391.0014:36:04LSE  
221391.0014:36:22LSE  
221391.0014:36:22LSE  
221391.0014:36:22LSE  
202391.0014:36:22LSE  
6391.0014:38:08LSE  
190391.0014:38:08LSE  
596391.0014:38:08LSE  
221391.0014:38:10LSE  
221391.0014:38:10LSE  
221391.0014:38:10LSE  
221391.0014:38:10LSE  
221391.0014:38:10LSE  
221391.0014:38:10LSE  
221391.0014:38:10LSE  
221391.0014:38:10LSE  
221391.0014:38:12LSE  
221391.0014:38:13LSE  
221391.0014:38:13LSE  
221391.0014:38:13LSE  
221391.0014:38:13LSE  
221391.0014:38:13LSE  
221391.0014:38:13LSE  
221391.0014:38:13LSE  
221391.0014:38:13LSE  
221391.0014:38:15LSE  
221391.0014:38:16LSE  
221391.0014:38:16LSE  
221391.0014:38:16LSE  
221391.0014:38:16LSE  
221391.0014:38:16LSE  
221391.0014:38:16LSE  
221391.0014:38:16LSE  
221391.0014:38:16LSE  
221391.0014:38:18LSE  
221391.0014:38:19LSE  
221391.0014:38:19LSE  
91391.0014:38:19LSE  
130391.0014:38:19LSE  
150391.0014:38:19LSE  
71391.0014:38:19LSE  
43391.0014:38:19LSE  
221391.0014:38:19LSE  
221391.0014:38:19LSE  
221391.0014:38:19LSE  
197391.0014:38:21LSE  
24391.0014:38:21LSE  
221391.0014:38:23LSE  
102391.0014:38:24LSE  
119391.0014:38:39LSE  
221391.0014:38:43LSE  
221391.0014:38:43LSE  
221391.0014:38:43LSE  
221391.0014:38:43LSE  
16391.0014:38:43LSE  
88391.0014:38:43LSE  
233391.0015:24:06LSE  
251393.0015:54:13LSE  
192393.0015:54:13LSE  
220393.0015:54:15LSE  
220393.0015:54:15LSE  
220393.0015:54:15LSE  
220393.0015:54:15LSE  
220393.0015:54:15LSE  
220393.0015:54:17LSE  
166393.0015:54:17LSE  
585394.0016:02:50LSE  
1393.0016:06:55LSE  
53393.0016:14:48LSE  
154393.0016:15:47LSE  
348393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:04LSE  
220393.0016:20:07LSE  
123393.0016:20:07LSE  
220393.0016:20:07LSE  
31393.0016:20:07LSE  
220393.0016:20:07LSE  
220393.0016:20:07LSE  
220393.0016:20:07LSE  
220393.0016:20:08LSE  
220393.0016:20:08LSE  
220393.0016:20:08LSE  
220393.0016:20:09LSE  
21393.0016:20:10LSE  
108393.0016:20:16LSE  
91393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:46LSE  
220393.0016:20:49LSE  
220393.0016:20:49LSE  
220393.0016:20:49LSE  
220393.0016:20:49LSE  
220393.0016:20:58LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
177393.0016:23:04LSE  
199393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:04LSE  
220393.0016:23:07LSE  
220393.0016:23:07LSE  
189393.0016:23:07LSE  
31393.0016:23:07LSE  
220393.0016:23:07LSE  
220393.0016:23:07LSE  
163393.0016:23:07LSE  
57393.0016:23:07LSE  
220393.0016:23:07LSE  
92393.0016:23:07LSE  
175393.0016:23:10LSE  
45393.0016:23:10LSE  
220393.0016:23:10LSE  
220393.0016:23:10LSE  
220393.0016:23:10LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

