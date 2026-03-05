LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

05 March 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 04 March 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,221 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 381.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 394.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 391.103665

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,902,489 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,096,998 have voting rights and 2,250,805 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



