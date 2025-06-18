TOLREMO therapeutics Announces Strengthening of Leadership: Alessandra Cesano Joins Board of Directors, Florian D. Vogl Appointed Chief Medical Officer

Basel, Switzerland – June 18, 2025 - TOLREMO therapeutics AG (TOLREMO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing TT125-802, a best-in-class CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors and multiple myeloma, today announced key leadership appointments. Alessandra Cesano, MD, PhD, who has served as Consulting Chief Medical Officer since April 2023, will join the company’s Board of Directors. Florian D. Vogl, MD, PhD, has been appointed as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), succeeding Alessandra Cesano on the executive team.

This announcement follows the company’s recent presentation of clinical data at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. TOLREMO’s clinical candidate, TT125-802, is the first CBP/p300 inhibitor to show significant clinical activity in solid tumors, including rapid, deep and durable objective responses in KRAS-G12C- and EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and showed a best-in-class safety profile without thrombocytopenia.

Alessandra Cesano serves on the boards of Summit Therapeutics, Puma Biotechnology, and Zymeworks and is Special Advisor at General Catalyst. She brings over 25 years of oncology-focused biopharmaceutical experience. She served as CMO at ESSA Pharma, NanoString Inc., Nodality, and Cleave Biosciences, and held leadership roles at Amgen, Biogen Idec, and GSK.

“I am honored to join TOLREMO’s Board of Directors at such a transformative time,” said Alessandra Cesano, MD, PhD, member of TOLREMO’s Board of Directors. “It has been a privilege to contribute to the company’s clinical vision and witness the team’s strong execution, and I look forward to supporting the company’s mission from a strategic perspective as we continue to bring benefit to patients.”

Florian D. Vogl brings over a decade of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, with deep expertise in oncology and clinical development. Prior to joining TOLREMO, he served as CMO in Swiss and Australian biotech companies. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Amgen and Novartis where he contributed to the development and practice-changing registration of alpelisib and ribociclib for the treatment of breast cancer.

“I’m excited to join TOLREMO and help bring its innovative science to patients,” said Florian D. Vogl, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at TOLREMO. “The company’s approach of targeting non-oncogene addiction in cancer is scientifically groundbreaking and urgently needed by patients. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to continue the development of TT125-802 both as monotherapy and combination therapy in solid tumors and multiple myeloma.”

Stefanie Flückiger-Mangual, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of TOLREMO, commented: “We are deeply grateful to Alessandra for her outstanding contributions as Consulting CMO and are thrilled to welcome her to our Board of Directors. Her continued guidance will be invaluable. At the same time, we are excited to have Florian join our leadership team. His appointment strengthens our ability to execute on our mission to bring better cancer therapies to patients.”





About TT125-802

TOLREMO therapeutics AG (TOLREMO)’s lead candidate, TT125-802, is a novel small molecule CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor designed to block transcriptional networks that drive cancer and drug resistance. It is the first CBP/p300 bromodomain inhibitor to show clinical activity in solid tumors. In an ongoing Phase I study, TT125-802 has shown encouraging signs of anti-tumor activity in advanced solid tumors and a well-tolerated, best-in-class safety profile with no thrombocytopenia. TOLREMO’s next step is to initiate clinical trials evaluating TT125-802 in combination with targeted therapies in specific advanced tumor indications including EGFR- and KRAS-mutated lung cancer, and multiple myeloma.

About TOLREMO therapeutics

TOLREMO therapeutics is pioneering a comprehensive new approach to tackle non-oncogene addiction in cancer by blocking transcriptional escape pathways that operate parallel to the primary oncogene signaling axis. Leveraging our proprietary phenotypic screening platform, we have uncovered a novel role for CBP/p300 as an epigenetic master regulator of transcriptional resistance. Our clinical compound, TT125-802, is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of the bromodomain of CBP/p300 with a differentiated, best-in-class safety profile and activity as single agent in solid tumors. Targeting non-oncogene addiction represents a promising strategy to address a major challenge in cancer treatment, with significant therapeutic potential both as a monotherapy as well as in combination with targeted therapies in solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

