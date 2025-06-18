BlackRock® Canada Announces June Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the June 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on June 25, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on June 30, 2025.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH$0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO$0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ$0.128
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW$0.066
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR$0.293
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE$0.462
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF$0.592
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP$0.294
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF$0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG$0.036
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU$0.181
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C$0.238
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW$0.922
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD$0.058
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ$0.198
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD$0.102
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD$0.072
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO$0.623
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW$0.442
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH$0.078
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE$0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF PortfolioGBAL$0.334
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioGCNS$0.304
iShares ESG Equity ETF PortfolioGEQT$0.397
iShares ESG Growth ETF PortfolioGGRO$0.356
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index ETFXAD$0.107
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETFXAGG$0.105
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1)XAGG.U$0.076
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XAGH$0.096
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW$0.362
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U$0.266
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL$0.239
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB$0.079
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM$0.150
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB$0.069
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBG$0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXCBU$0.122
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XCBU.U$0.088
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD$0.305
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG$0.122
iShares China Index ETFXCH$0.258
iShares Semiconductor Index ETFXCHP$0.164
iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETFXCLN$0.327
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS$0.186
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS$0.156
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETFXCSR$0.464
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV$0.390
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG$0.074
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U$0.044
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH$0.057
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV$0.115
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETFXDNA$0.159
iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETFXDRV$0.180
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETFXDSR$0.926
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU$0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U$0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH$0.055
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV$0.108
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB$0.059
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC$0.334
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U$0.245
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF$0.712
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U$0.523
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG$0.182
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH$0.633
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI$0.136
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM$0.272
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETFXEMC$0.476
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN$0.239
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT$0.267
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG$0.224
iShares S&P/TSX Energy Transition Materials Index ETFXETM$0.464
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU$0.611
iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETFXEXP$0.147
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH$0.578
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETFXFLB$0.112
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETFXFLI$0.190
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF(1)XFLI.U$0.140
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFLX$0.184
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN$0.169
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR$0.050
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB$0.050
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD$0.143
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB$0.041
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI$0.372
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO$0.235
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETFXHAK$0.011
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB$0.075
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC$0.396
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD$0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU$0.074
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY$0.084
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC$0.292
iShares India Index ETFXID$0.000
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG$0.075
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIGS$0.106
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN$0.523
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC$0.165
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT$0.000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA$0.072
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC$0.144
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U$0.106
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD$0.159
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH$0.117
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI$0.667
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML$0.472
iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM$0.273
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS$0.106
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM$0.054
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU$0.238
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U$0.175
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV$0.317
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW$0.416
iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY$0.255
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF$0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB$0.054
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT$0.060
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ$0.073
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETFXQQU$0.090
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF(1)XQQU.U$0.066
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE$0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB$0.048
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB$0.071
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC$0.054
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE$0.046
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA$0.473
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM$0.216
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETFXSH$0.061
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHG$0.120
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETFXSHU$0.137
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1)XSHU.U$0.099
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI$0.056
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETFXSMB$0.101
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC$0.152
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH$0.127
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP$0.300
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSPC$0.173
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST$0.119
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB$0.048
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSTH$0.103
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETFXSTP$0.121
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1)XSTP.U$0.089
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU$0.155
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS$0.109
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XTLH$0.113
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETFXTLT$0.131
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1)XTLT.U$0.102
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR$0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH$0.117
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS$0.243
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U$0.178
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETFXUSC$0.216
iShares S&P 500 3% Capped Index ETF(1)XUSC.U$0.159
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETFXUSF$0.173
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETFXUSR$0.175
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT$0.110
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU$0.147
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U$0.108
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU$0.151
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD$0.603

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U. XFLI.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XQQU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUS.U, XUSC.U, XUU.U

Estimated June Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The June cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerEstimated Cash
Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETFCMR$0.129


BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about June 24, 2025, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”),  which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.

MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.

Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard                       
Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com


