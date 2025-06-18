HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 18.6.2025 AT 12:25

Huhtamaki signed a EUR 150 million Schuldschein loan agreement

Huhtamäki Oyj has signed a EUR 150 million freely transferable loan agreement (Schuldschein). The loan is targeted to institutional investors. It is divided into two floating rate and two fixed rate tranches with maturities of 5 and 7 years. Huhtamaki will use the funds for refinancing and general corporate purposes of the Group.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Erander, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 10 686 7893

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Group Communications

