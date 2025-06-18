Bitget Wallet Launches "Fomo Thursdays" to Democratize Early Token Access





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, is rolling out a new weekly program called Fomo Thursdays, offering users recurring access to early-stage token projects through a low-cost, gamified staking mechanism. It reflects the company's broader push to simplify token participation by embedding launch activities directly within the wallet interface.

Each Thursday, users can stake $10 worth of tokens to receive a randomized allocation of project tokens. The format removes high entry thresholds, trading requirements, and point-based systems common in traditional launch models. Rewards are distributed on-chain, and users can reclaim their full stake after each round. Unlike models that rely on sustained trading or large holdings, Fomo Thursdays offers a fixed-entry experience with transparent allocation logic and no principal risk.

"Fomo Thursdays is a shift in how product launches can engage users directly," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "By lowering barriers and introducing a weekly rhythm, we're turning passive announcements into active, repeatable participation."

The first event features Bombie, a LINE-based mini-game developed by the team behind Catizen. As the first LINE Mini DApp to conduct a token launch, Bombie will allocate over 40 million BOMB tokens through Bitget Wallet's exclusive TGE (token generation event) claim interface. Participants will have a chance to receive rewards, with the top prize set at $888 equivalent in BOMB tokens. With over 12 million users across LINE and Telegram, Bombie reflects a growing trend toward integrating casual messaging-based apps with tokenized infrastructure.

The first staking window opens June 18 at 8:00 UTC and closes June 19 at 8:00 UTC, with token claims available starting June 19 at 10:00 UTC. Winners will receive BOMB tokens directly in-wallet, while all users may reclaim their staked USDT.

