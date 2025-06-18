Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86





ALLOTMENT OF SHARES

18 JUNE 2025

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 15 November 2024 (the “Offer”), 451,131 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on the 17 June 2025 at offer prices ranging from 92.70p to 98.62p based on an unaudited net asset value of 92.70p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 451,131 Ordinary Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 20 June 2025.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 3,151,174 Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 107,633,505 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

