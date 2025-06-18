Bowman Leads $24 Million Water System Upgrades in Del Norte, CO

RESTON, Va., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been selected as the lead engineer for a $24 million municipal water system upgrade in the Town of Del Norte, Colorado—the town’s largest water infrastructure project to date. Under a $1.5 million contract, Bowman will deliver full design, construction administration and inspection services.

The win builds on a decade-long relationship between Bowman and Del Norte. The firm has supported nearly ten local initiatives over the years, including roadway improvements, a downtown beautification initiative and is now involved in early planning for a new wastewater system upgrade.

“Our continued work with the Town of Del Norte illustrates the strength of our client relationships and the recurring opportunities that come from delivering consistent results,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “Water infrastructure upgrades is a critical need nationwide, and our experience in this sector positions us to capture a growing share of that market. Projects like this align with our long-term strategy to expand our presence in essential public infrastructure and generate durable, high-value backlog.”

The project will replace a municipal water system that is more than 60 years old and has faced persistent issues with line breaks and rising maintenance costs. Bowman’s scope includes the replacement of approximately 57,000 linear feet of pipeline, 790 service lines, 50 fire hydrants and multiple isolation and pressure-reducing valves.

Nationwide, aging water infrastructure represents a growing market opportunity for Bowman. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) projects that more than $625 billion in investment will be needed over the next 20 years to maintain and improve water infrastructure. The Del Norte water system improvement project exemplifies how Bowman’s decades of experience in water resources and national footprint positions the company to deliver on this demand.

“Bowman’s experience and reach allow us to take on these complex infrastructure projects effectively,” said Bowman. “As we expand into the larger-scale public infrastructure market, projects like Del Norte reflect our ability to deliver practical solutions that benefit communities and contribute to steady business growth.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,400 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

