Bowman to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell

RESTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market closing bell on December 19, 2025, to celebrate its acquisition of RPT Alliance, which marks Bowman’s entry into the bridging power engineering market.

Founder and CEO, Gary Bowman, alongside members of the company’s leadership team and RPT Alliance co-founders, will participate in the ceremonial bell ringing at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

The bell ringing ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 pm ET on Friday, December 19, and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

