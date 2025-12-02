Bowman Awarded $3.7 Million ADA Ramp Design Contract in Philadelphia

RESTON, Va., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been awarded a $3.7 million contract to design ADA-compliant curb ramps at 1,200 corners across the City of Philadelphia. This award marks Bowman’s sixth consecutive ADA design assignment in the city and its largest ADA design contract to date in Pennsylvania.

Under the award, Bowman will deliver full-scope design services including alternative design solutions for ADA-compliant curb ramps, property owner coordination and final design certification in accordance with PennDOT and City of Philadelphia standards.

“Our long-term relationship with the City of Philadelphia reflects a repeatable, partnership-driven culture that defines Bowman’s municipal infrastructure design practice,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “The fact that this is our sixth consecutive award for this work demonstrates how our commitment to a client-first focus translates into reoccurring revenue streams. This award strengthens our near-term backlog and underscores our ability to deliver sustained organic growth. I am proud to once again to be recognized for our proven track record and design expertise remaining integral to supporting the city’s long-term ADA compliance goals.”

With this latest award, the company’s total ramp design scope in the city surpasses 3,000 curb locations, representing more than one-third of Philadelphia’s 10,000-ramp goal. Bowman continues to build on a long-term pipeline of accessibility-focused infrastructure projects in support of the city’s commitment to install ADA-compliant ramps citywide by 2038.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,500 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

General Media Contact:

Christina Nichols

pr@bowman.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com