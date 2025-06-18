HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18.6.2025 AT 15:00 (EEST)

Change in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team​

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digitalization and Process Performance, and a member of the Huhtamaki Global Executive Team, has decided to leave Huhtamaki to pursue other career opportunities. Johan will continue with Huhtamaki to help ensure a smooth transition by the end of this year. His successor will be announced in due course.

The members of the Global Executive Team are:

Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Packaging;

Sara Engber, President, Fiber Packaging;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging (from July 1, 2025);

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal;

Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance (until December 6, 2025, the latest);

Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Changsheng Wu, Executive Vice President, Procurement.



For further information, please contact:

Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

