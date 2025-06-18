Aviatrix® Appoints Ken Tinsley as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Growth and Operational Scale

Santa Clara, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A viatrix ® today announced the appointment of Ken Tinsley as Chief Financial Officer. With a track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and capital strategy, Tinsley joins a powerhouse executive leadership team which has recently expanded with the promotion of Chris McHenry to Chief Product Officer, Scott Trainor to Chief Legal Officer, and elevation of John Qian, Chief Information Security Officer.

Over the course of his more than two decades of financial leadership across commercial banking, technology startups, and public software companies, Tinsley has led more than $5 billion in capital raises and played key roles in three successful IPOs. He began his finance career at Wells Fargo and Citicorp, where he built and scaled technology lending operations. Transitioning into the tech sector, he held pivotal roles at rStar, Loudcloud/Opsware, Spansion, IronKey, and most notably, Splunk.

During his 11-year tenure at Splunk, Tinsley led the company through its IPO, multiple follow-on offerings, and strategic financing. He also expanded his leadership across Treasury, Investor Relations, and Global Facilities. His financial stewardship helped grow Splunk’s revenue from $121 million to $3.65 billion and its market capitalization to a peak of $35 billion, culminating in its $28 billion acquisition by Cisco in 2024.

"Ken’s deep financial expertise, experience building high-performing teams, and ability to scale companies through hypergrowth align perfectly with our strategic priorities," said Doug Merritt, CEO at Aviatrix. "As we continue to focus on scaling Aviatrix for growth and efficiency, Ken’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our financial strategy and operational execution forward. I couldn’t be happier with the caliber and expertise our executive team—bolstered by Chris, Scott, and John—is bringing to help enterprises tackle today’s most critical cloud network security challenges."

McHenry has been a driving force behind Aviatrix’s product evolution, helping steer the company with deep technical insight, a customer-centric mindset, and relentless focus on execution. One of the foremost experts on practical microsegmentation, McHenry joined Aviatrix on the heels of nearly 15 years at Cisco where he led a team responsible for Cisco's Cloud and Workload Security portfolio.

Trainor has been promoted to Chief Legal Officer and also joins the executive leadership team. Drawing on roles and assignments across the globe with DocuSign, PagerDuty, SAP, PeopleSoft, and other top businesses, Trainor has redefined the role of legal within Aviatrix—transforming it from a traditional support function into a proactive, strategic partner.

Additionally, John Qian, Chief Information Security Officer, has joined the executive leadership team. This change underscores the company’s commitment to embedding security as a core business priority and reflects the central role that security plays in Aviatrix’s business strategy. Qian’s expansive experience as a leader at tech giants Zoom and Cisco uniquely qualifies him to help bring Aviatrix’s cloud network security vision to life.

Tinsley, McHenry, Trainor, and Qian join Aviatrix’s leadership at a pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory. “The rapid evolution of cloud computing has exposed a critical blind spot in modern cybersecurity: the network itself,” said Tinsley. “I’m excited to join the Aviatrix team as we increase awareness of the problem and focus on uniquely delivering high value to our customers with our best-in-class cloud network security solutions.”

To learn more about how Aviatrix is enabling global enterprises to navigate the shift to cloud and reassert control over the space between cloud workloads, visit: https://aviatrix.com/solutions/ .

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix ® is the cloud network security company trusted by more than 500 of the world’s leading enterprises. As cloud infrastructures become more complex and costly, the Aviatrix Cloud Network Security platform gives companies back the power, control, security, and simplicity they need to modernize their cloud strategies. Aviatrix is the only secure networking solution built specifically for the cloud, that ensures companies are ready for AI and what’s next. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry’s leading secure multicloud networking certification, Aviatrix unites cloud, networking, and security teams and unlocks greater potential across any cloud.

Attachment