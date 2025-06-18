Driving Innovation in CTE: Upper Bucks County Technical School and Patrick Chrinko Named zSpace School and Educator of Distinction

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC) (“”zSpace” or the “Company”), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality solutions for education, today announced that Upper Bucks County Technical School (UBCTS) has been named a zSpace School of Distinction, and automotive instructor Patrick Chrinko recognized as a zSpace educator of Distinction for their leadership in integrating immersive technology into career and technical education (CTE). The honors reflect UBCTS’s innovative use of AR/VR to enhance student engagement and workforce readiness.

This honor highlights a bold initiative launched in 2020, when UBCTS Executive Director Dr. Michael Herrera introduced zSpace's AR/VR platform to combat learning loss during the pandemic and reimagine hands-on learning for hybrid and remote environments.

“When schools shut down in 2020, we didn’t just adapt—we accelerated,” said Dr. Herrera. “We knew immersive, interactive technology would be key to sustaining student learning in CTE. zSpace allowed us to keep students engaged, safe, and progressing toward real careers—even during a global crisis.”

Transforming Automotive Education Through AR/VR

While Dr. Herrera set the strategic vision, instructor Patrick Chrinko brought it to life. A leader in immersive instruction, Chrinko transformed the school’s automotive lab into an interactive learning environment where students engage with complex systems—like engine mechanics and electrical circuits—before ever touching a physical vehicle.

“zSpace has revolutionized how I teach,” Chrinko said. “My students don’t just learn about engines—they’re immersed in them. They gain visual, hands-on experience that prepares them for real-world diagnostics and decision-making.”

Compared to traditional PowerPoint-based instruction, Chrinko’s AR/VR-based teaching model is more efficient, engaging, and impactful. Students can simulate tool use, diagnose virtual system malfunctions, and build practical knowledge in a safe, interactive environment.

See this transformation firsthand in these short videos that captures UBCTS students exploring careers through immersive technology:

YouTube – Exploring Careers with zSpace at UBCTS

Revolutionizing Automotive Education Using zSpace AR/VR

A Model for Future-Ready CTE

UBCTS has quickly become a statewide model for how immersive technology can elevate career readiness. The school uses zSpace not only to enhance curriculum and improve safety but also to support recruitment and advocacy.

Prospective students touring UBCTS can explore programs through 3D simulations, sparking interest and boosting enrollment. The school also hosts legislators and education leaders for hands-on demos, showcasing the value of immersive learning in preparing the workforce of tomorrow.

“When policymakers experience this technology, they don’t just hear about innovation—they feel it,” said Dr. Herrera. “That’s a game-changer for advocacy.”

Chrinko has led statewide demonstrations to share best practices, while Dr. Herrera continues to champion AR/VR integration at conferences across Pennsylvania and beyond.

Recognition Reflects a Blueprint for Innovation

The national recognition of UBCTS and Mr. Chrinko underscores what’s possible when schools embrace innovation. Their success stands as a blueprint for how immersive learning can deepen engagement, drive enrollment, and shape the future of career and technical education.

About Upper Bucks County Technical School

Upper Bucks County Technical School (UBCTS) is a leader in hands-on, career-focused education. Through strategic investment in emerging technologies and strong industry partnerships, UBCTS prepares students with the credentials, skills, and real-world experience needed to thrive in high-demand careers.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on “learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

Image 1 – Legislators Visit UBCTS

Legislators and education leaders explore zSpace at UBCTS to see how AR/VR transforms CTE instruction.



Image 2—Middle School Engagement

Middle schoolers get hands-on with zSpace and discover future careers through immersive CTE learning at UBCTS.

