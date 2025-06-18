White Gold Corp. Appoints Dylan Langille Member of Great Bear Resources Discovery Team as Vice President of Exploration

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W) (the "Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dylan Langille as Vice President of Exploration of the Company.

Dylan brings a decade of experience in mineral exploration, with a proven track record in gold discovery and project advancement across Canada’s most prolific gold camps. Most recently, he was part of the core discovery team at the Great Bear Project in Red Lake, Ontario with Great Bear Resources Ltd (TSX.V: GBR). Following the acquisition of Great Bear by Kinross Gold, Dylan led exploration efforts focused on growing the resource base ahead of a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment, contributing to one of Canada’s most significant recent gold discovery stories. Dylan is known and respected for his strategic and innovative mindset, and ability to integrate multidisciplinary data to guide discovery and de-risk exploration. His experience spans grassroots target generation through to advanced-stage resource delineation in both greenfield and brownfield settings.

“I’m excited to join White Gold at such a pivotal time in the Company’s evolution,” said Dylan Langille. “With strong market conditions, increasing demand and interest for high-quality gold projects, and with White Gold’s district-scale land position in a tier-one jurisdiction, the company presents a compelling opportunity in the sector and is well positioned for growth through new discovery. I look forward to working with the team to unlock further value across its unique portfolio of advanced assets and grass root targets and to build on the Company’s exploration success to date.”

“Dylan’s experience and impressive accomplishments bring a complimentary skillset to continue to advance White Gold’s extensive discovery pipeline, which already boasts significant defined gold resources and other prospective opportunities for new discoveries,” stated David D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Other Matters

The Company also announces that a total of 4,750,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants at an exercise price of $0.265 per share, expiring on June 18, 2030.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering approximately 300,000 hectares (3,000 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon’s emerging White Gold District. The Company’s flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated 1,203,000 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 1,116,600 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources (this news release). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company’s claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.1 Moz at 1.28 g/t gold and Inferred Resources of 0.2 Moz at 1.04 g/t gold(2), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 7.6 Blb copper and 14.5 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 3.3 Blb copper and 6.6 Moz gold(3). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

