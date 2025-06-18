Progressive Reports May 2025 Results

 | Source: Progressive Casualty Insurance Company Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended May 31, 2025:

 May
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025  2024 Change
Net premiums written$6,634 $5,975 11 %
Net premiums earned$6,715 $5,857 15 %
Net income$1,065 $235 353 %
Per share available to common shareholders$1.81 $0.40 352 %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$211 $118 79 %
Combined ratio 86.9  100.4 (13.5)pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7  587.4 0 %


 May 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
2025 2024 % Change
Policies in Force     
Personal Lines     
Agency – auto10,341 8,869 17
Direct – auto15,089 12,383 22
Special lines6,787 6,248 9
Property3,601 3,305 9
Total Personal Lines35,818 30,805 16
Commercial Lines1,184 1,114 6
Companywide37,002 31,919 16
      


See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive May 2025 Complete Earnings Release


Attachments

May 2025

Recommended Reading