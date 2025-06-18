Progressive Reports May 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended May 31, 2025:

May (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2025 2024 Change Net premiums written $ 6,634 $ 5,975 11 % Net premiums earned $ 6,715 $ 5,857 15 % Net income $ 1,065 $ 235 353 % Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.81 $ 0.40 352 % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 211 $ 118 79 % Combined ratio 86.9 100.4 (13.5 ) pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7 587.4 0 %





May 31, (thousands; unaudited)

2025 2024 % Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 10,341 8,869 17 Direct – auto 15,089 12,383 22 Special lines 6,787 6,248 9 Property 3,601 3,305 9 Total Personal Lines 35,818 30,805 16 Commercial Lines 1,184 1,114 6 Companywide 37,002 31,919 16



See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

