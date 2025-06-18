SATO finalises land acquisition in Kauklahti

SATO Corporation, Press release 16 June 2025 at 15:30 PM

Housing investment company SATO has concluded a land acquisition deal in the Lasihytti area of Kauklahti district in Espoo. A total of 650–700 homes are planned across five city blocks. SATO signed a preliminary agreement for the area in 2020.

The old Lasihytti industrial area along the costal railway will be transformed into a new residential neighbourhood for approximately 4,000 residents. The detailed city plan was legally confirmed in March 2025 and it aims to expand Kauklahti’s existing centre south of the railway, introducing new residential blocks and parks. In the planning process special attention has been paid to preserving the ecological value of the Espoonjoki river, which flows through the area. The shoreline will be kept as natural and wooded as possible.

The area is located mainly south of the railway, offering an excellent location with improving accessibility. The completion of the Espoo City Rail Link will enhance connections even further. Two additional railway tracks between Leppävaara and Kauklahti will allow for more frequent commuter train services and faster rail connections between Helsinki and Turku.

“The development of this significant area in Kauklahti has brought together several housing developers, architects, and professionals from various fields alongside SATO. The planning cooperation led by the City of Espoo has been smooth, and the process has moved forward with determination. On behalf of SATO, I want to thank everyone involved in the development for their excellent collaboration,” says Antti Laine, Real Estate Development Director at SATO.

In addition to the Kauklahti project, SATO is also participating in several other urban development initiatives in the Helsinki, Tampere, and Turku regions.

“Close cooperation between cities and other industry players is vital to ensure that the increasingly urbanised and international Finland can meet its housing needs in the future as well. Interest in rental living continues to grow, and there will continue to be demand for rental homes with good access to public transport,” says Arto Aalto, SATO’s Executive Vice President for Investments.

SATO currently owns nearly 26,000 rental homes, providing housing for around 44,000 residents in the suburbs of Finland’s biggest growth centres, close to public transport and essential services.

For more information, please contact:

Arto Aalto, Executive Vice President, Investments, tel. +358 201 344 392 firstname.lastname@sato.fi

For media inquiries, please contact:

Terhi Jokinen, Senior Communications Specialist, tel. +358 201 344 307, firstname.lastname@sato.fi

