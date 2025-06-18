Beyond Oil Announces Publication of Expert Medical Opinion by Prof. Ilan Ron, Specialist in Clinical and Radiation Oncology, Regarding the Risks Associated with Exposure to Frying Oils as Contributors to Neoplastic Mutations in Body Tissue

VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce the publication of a Medical Opinion by Professor Dr. Ilan Ron, MD, MBA, Clinical Professor of Medical Oncology & Radiotherapy at the Tel Aviv Medical Center & Faculty of Medicine.1

The Medical Opinion, available for download on Beyond Oil’s website at the following link, focuses on the health risks to consumers and kitchen workers resulting from repeated use of frying oil over multiple cycles at high frying temperatures, including the formation of hazardous chemical byproducts that have mutagenic and carcinogenic potential. After assessing these risks, Professor Ron then addresses the “clear association between repeated consumption of heated oils and increased incidence of various cancers” – especially colorectal, liver, pancreatic, lung and breast cancers.

Professor Ron specifically addressed the health risks and impacts that result from the formation of acrylamide (“AA”) in the frying process, noting that AA is a hazardous compound with the potential to cause gastrointestinal inflammation, neurotoxicity, and carcinogenesis.

After addressing the evidence from various studies supporting a link between reused frying oil and increased cancer risk, especially in organs of the gastrointestinal tract, the Medical Opinion then concluded that there is clear scientific rationale for conducting an in-depth evaluation of methods to reduce harmful compound levels in frying oil, including through advance technological interventions, such as oil filtration. Professor Ron then assessed the efficacy of the Beyond Oil product pursuant to a series of controlled experiments in certified laboratories, including Meriuex NutriSciences in Switzerland and Milouda Lab in Israel. As part of the tests, samples of canola oil that had undergone repeated frying for 22 and 51 days, compared to fresh oil, were each treated with the Beyond Oil product. The key findings of these experiments included:

low levels of free fatty acids (FFA);

significant reduction in carcinogens, including PAHs and AA;

the oil treated with Beyond Oil after extended use of 22-51 days shows a quality close to fresh oil; and

oxidation and polymerization indicators remain stable.

Professor Ron makes conclusions in the Medical Report intended for the attention of government regulators, health organizations, companies that fry food, and consumers, as follows:

“These findings reinforce the scientific and practical validity of the Beyond Oil product and indicate high potential to reduce exposure to carcinogens among both consumers and workers in kitchen environments. Given the totality of the scientific evidence, the quality of testing, and the high degree of reliability […] the product’s ability to preserve critical parameters such as TPM, FFA, AA, PAHs, and oxidation levels even after many frying cycles — without altering the taste or smell of the food — makes it a practical preventive tool not only for the food industry but also for home use. Therefore, there is reason to consider integrating this technology as a preventive recommendation in high-risk settings – such as schools, hospitals, industrial kitchens – and even promoting public health policies that limit the use of unfiltered reheated oils.”

“We are excited to have Professor Ilan Ron’s endorsement and comprehensive Medical Opinion supporting Beyond Oil’s technology,” said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-founder of Beyond Oil. “As a leading oncologist, and having dealt with the field oncology for many years, Professor Ron’s findings underscore the significant health risks associated with reused frying oils as it relates to cancer and highlights the need for our innovative solution. At Beyond Oil, we are committed to reducing these health hazards and improving global food safety, ultimately enhancing the well-being of consumers and kitchen workers worldwide.”

Professor Ron received a one-time monetary compensation from the Company for his research and the Medical Opinion, as is customary in the industry.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

About Professor Ilan Ron

Professor Dr. Ilan Ron, MD, MBA, is Clinical Professor of Medical Oncology & Radiotherapy at the Tel Aviv Medical Center & Faculty of Medicine. He has published over 100 scientific articles on cancer in the world's leading scientific journals. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine at Ben-Gurion University and is a board-certified specialist in Clinical Oncology and Radiotherapy. Until 2018, he was a permanent senior physician at the Oncology Institute at the Tel Aviv Medical Center and is an Associate Professor at the School of Continuing Medical Education with the Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. Professor Ron graduated from Beer Sheeva University Medical School 1986 and he also has an MBA from New York University (CUNY) and the Tel Aviv Business College. For more information on Professor Ron, visit www.ilanron.com.

