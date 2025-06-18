U.S. Digital Twin Market Forecasted to $36.01 Billion by 2028 - Industry Growth, Smart Tech & Outlook

Delray Beach, FL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Digital Twin Market by Application (Predictive Maintenance, Business optimization, Performance Monitoring, Inventory Management), Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities), Enterprise, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" The digital twin market in the US is projected to grow from USD 3.15 billion in 2023 to USD 36.01 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 62.8% during the forecast period.

The digital twin market in the US is experiencing substantial growth, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and energy increasingly leverage digital twin technology to optimize operations, enhance predictive maintenance, and improve decision-making through real-time data analysis. Furthermore, strategic collaborations between established industry leaders and emerging startups are broadening the scope of digital twin applications, reinforcing their role in driving business transformation and industrial efficiency.

Strategic industry collaborations driving digital twin adoption in the US.

Leading corporations are increasingly integrating digital twin technologies to enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences. For instance, Walmart Inc. (US), in collaboration with NVIDIA Corporation (US), has deployed digital twins across more than 1,700 locations to optimize store layouts and improve the shopping experience by virtually simulating different configurations before implementing physical changes. Besides this, in the energy sector, BP p.l.c. (UK) has partnered with Palantir Technologies (US) to leverage artificial intelligence and digital twins to enhance data-driven decisions in oil and gas exploration. By utilizing the real-time data of over two million sensors, this program optimizes asset monitoring and accelerates digital transformation.

Growing adoption of digital twin technology in healthcare boosting the digital twin market in the US.

The application of digital twin technology is now gaining traction within the healthcare industry, especially with uses like virtual clinical trials and customized treatment methods. The U.S. National Science Foundation, in coordination with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has provided over USD 6 million in funding for research grants to seven different projects to make digital twin technology more advanced within healthcare and biomedicine fields. Some of the key research areas are the application of digital twin-based simulations to investigate neurodegenerative diseases, and the use of Al-driven digital twins to improve glucose metabolism management in patients. In addition, healthcare professionals are using digital twin models to assist in remote monitoring of patients and anticipate possible complications, allowing timely and effective provision of care.

Expansion of smart cities and infrastructure projects across the US leading to growth in the digital twin market.

The expansion of smart cities and infrastructure projects across the US is significantly accelerating the adoption of digital twin technology. This technology is increasingly being leveraged in urban planning, traffic management, and energy distribution to enhance decision-making processes and optimize resource allocation. For instance, the University of Florida is developing a digital twin of Jacksonville, one of the state’s most prominent cities. This initiative integrates artificial intelligence with digital twin technology to create a virtual replica of the city. The digital twin will facilitate the assessment of land use strategies, simulate climate scenarios, and support city planners in making informed decisions. Additionally, it will enable stakeholders to evaluate the impact of infrastructure investments on the urban population.

The Digital Twin market in North America is expected to maintain the highest share during 2023–2028

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the digital twin’s market throughout the forecast period. Technological developments in aerospace, manufacturing, and automotive sectors in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada augment production line effectiveness. North America is a major hub for technological innovations and an early adopter of new technologies.