Lexicon to Present Data at the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced that data from a study evaluating the impact of sotagliflozin on hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes will be delivered as an oral presentation on Sunday, June 22, during the 85th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA). At the meeting, the company will also present topline data from its PROGRESS Phase 2b study evaluating pilavapadin (LX9211) in adults with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. The congress is being held June 20–23, 2025 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The ADA recently emphasized that hypoglycemia remains an important patient management issue in type 1 diabetes. Its Standards of Care in Diabetes -- 2025 clinical update states, “Health care professionals should be vigilant in preventing hypoglycemia.”

In a session entitled “Interventions to Prevent Hypoglycemia: Bench to Bedside,” Lexicon US Medical Affairs team member M. Belinda Hardin, PharmD, BCPS, will present sotagliflozin clinical efficacy data segmented by three common kidney-function subgroups: Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR) of < 60 ml/min/1.73m2, ≥ 60 to < 90 ml/min/1.73m2, and ≥ 90 ml/min/1.73m2.

“We appreciate the opportunity to share our study results in an oral presentation at this important gathering of the diabetes community,” said Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D., Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer. “We anticipate lively discussions following Dr. Hardin’s presentation and throughout the ‘Interventions to Prevent Hypoglycemia’ session.”

Presentation details:



“Sotagliflozin Added to Insulin Reduces the Risk of Clinically Important Hypoglycemic Events in Adults with Type 1 Diabetes Regardless of Kidney Function” -- Sunday, June 22, 4:00-4:15 p.m. CT, Presentation 244-OR, W181 A-C, presented by M. Belinda Hardin, PharmD, BCPS, US Medical Affairs, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on behalf of the inTandem study investigators





During the 85th Scientific Sessions, Lexicon also will present topline data from its PROGRESS Phase 2b study evaluating pilavapadin (LX9211) in adults with diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain.

Presentation details:

“Pilavapadin, an Oral, Non-opioid, AAK1 Inhibitor for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP)--Results from a Phase 2b, Dose-Ranging, Randomized, Multicenter Study” -- Sunday, June 22, 12:30-1:30 p.m. CT, Board No. 1876, Poster Hall F1





About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients.

About the PROGRESS Study

The PROGRESS study commenced in December 2023 and enrolled 496 adult patients with a diagnosis of diabetes (type 1 or type 2) and moderate to severe DPNP. The study was placebo-controlled with a primary endpoint of change from baseline to Week 8 in ADPS and evaluated three treatment groups receiving once daily pilavapadin doses of 10 mg, 20 mg or 20 mg for seven days followed by 10 mg thereafter. Secondary endpoints included change from baseline to Week 8 in burning pain and pain interference on sleep. Study design permitted patients to remain on one stable-dose DPNP therapy (e.g. gabapentin, pregabalin or duloxetine) without withdrawing from therapies that, although inadequate, may be providing some benefit — aligning with how new DPNP drugs are likely to be used in practice.

About DPNP

DPNP is a debilitating chronic complication of diabetes which can result in burning pain, numbness, and other symptoms in the hands, feet, legs and arms. There are approximately 9 million patients in the U.S. who are suffering with DPNP.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

