CoinEx Charity Mid-Year Review 2025: Building Bridges of Hope, Illuminating the Global Public Good

HONG KONG, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the first half of 2025, CoinEx Charity has deepened its flagship public welfare initiatives, “Bridge to Hope” and the “Starlink Connectivity Program,” achieving notable progress in educational equity, digital inclusion, and internet access. As the philanthropic arm of global crypto asset platform CoinEx , CoinEx Charity is anchored in a philosophy of long-termism, aiming to translate the value of blockchain technology into tangible global impact.

From Connection to Transformation: A Warm-Hearted Mission Across Five Continents

Over the past six months, CoinEx Charity has successfully implemented more than 10 charitable projects across countries including the Philippines, Benin, Vietnam, Turkey, Nigeria, and Brazil. These efforts centered around two core areas:

“Bridge to Hope” Education Initiative

Targeting underserved and marginalized communities, the program supports schools in underdeveloped areas through donations of scholarships, stationery, books, and teaching equipment to improve learning conditions. In Benin, the project empowered several community schools with essential learning materials and reading resources. Simultaneous efforts in Nigeria, Vietnam, and Brazil have provided thousands of children with concrete opportunities to shape their futures.

“Starlink Connectivity Program” for Satellite Internet Access

In 2025, CoinEx Charity completed three additional Starlink deployments in the Philippines, including in Agoncillo, following earlier installations in Laurel and Negros Occidental. These deployments deliver reliable, sustainable internet access to remote and disaster-prone regions, enhancing both information equality and local capacities for online education and emergency communication.

A Long-Term Vision for Public Good: From Aid to Empowerment

CoinEx Charity adheres to a three-fold strategy of deep value, local collaboration, and global execution, advancing structural change from a Web3 perspective:

Sustainability : Each project is designed with continuity and community autonomy in mind, moving beyond one-time aid.



: Each project is designed with continuity and community autonomy in mind, moving beyond one-time aid. Collaborative Implementation : Programs are co-created with local educational institutions, NGOs, and volunteer networks.



: Programs are co-created with local educational institutions, NGOs, and volunteer networks. Transparency: Outcomes and processes are shared with the public through visuals, regular reports, and social media updates.





Public Good as Brand DNA: Responsibility First, Impact Always

CoinEx Founder and CEO Haipo Yang noted:

“Web3 is not just about technology and assets — it’s about reimagining how the future world operates. In this transformation, a responsible brand with warmth and purpose will outlast short-term growth.”

CoinEx Charity regards philanthropy not as an accessory to business, but as a core component of brand philosophy. The organization has integrated its charitable mission across global hiring, partner collaborations, and community-building efforts, guiding more users and allies to embrace its long-term value system.

Looking Ahead: From “Connection” to “Co-Creation”

In the second half of 2025, CoinEx Charity will further expand its “Bridge to Hope” initiative, aiming to launch projects in at least ten additional countries — with a special focus on digital education and women and children’s empowerment in Africa and the Middle East. Meanwhile, the Starlink Program is set to complete its fourth deployment in the Philippines, broadening its connectivity impact.

In a world defined by rapid change and persistent uncertainty, CoinEx Charity continues to build bridges — not just between people and technology, but between present needs and future possibilities — proving that with purpose and perseverance, a warmer crypto world is within reach.

