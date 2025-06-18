Abuse Deterrent Formulations Market Exploding While Estimated to Reach $39 Million In 2025 and $54 Million By 2030

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The market for abuse-deterrent opioids is still developing, but it's estimated that replacing extended-release opioids with abuse-deterrent formulations could lead to significant cost savings and a reduction in abuse-related medical events. While specific revenue figures for the abuse-deterrent opioid market are not readily available, the potential impact on the broader opioid market is substantial. One such report from Roots Analysis, however, did project revenues, saying: “The abuse deterrent formulations market is estimated to grow from USD 25.7 million in 2024 to reach USD 39.8 million in 2025 and USD 54.8 million by 2030, representing a higher CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Although the healthcare industry relies on patient to take medications responsibly, in 2017, close to 18 million individuals were reported to have misused prescription drugs, in the US. In fact, data from a National Survey on Drug Use and Health conducted in the same year, showed that an estimated 2 million Americans misused prescription pain relievers for the first time in the previous year. Moreover, the same study reported 1.5 million people abusing tranquilizers, over 1 million abusing prescription stimulants and more than 270,000 abusing sedatives, for the first time, in the same time period. Owing to a rapid onset of medicinal effect, which offers immediate relief (with high efficacy), opioids are still considered to be one of the most widely used pharmacological interventions for pain management. However, these drugs are known to induce a euphoric state upon consumption, often causing patients to abuse them; increased recreational use of opioids is known to lead to addiction. Moreover, over-prescription of such medicinal products, which promotes their misuse, is considered as one of the root causes of the opioid crisis (increasing number of deaths involving misuse and addiction to opioids), in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 72,000 overdose-related deaths were reported in 2017, of which close to 50,000 involved the use of an opioid.” Active healthcare/tech companies active in the markets include: Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) (NASDAQ: NTRBW), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA), Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS).

Moreover, opioid abuse was estimated to have been responsible for an economic deficit of over USD 500 billion, related to loss of productivity and healthcare costs, in the US. Other drug classes that are prone to abuse include antidepressants and central nervous system (CNS) stimulants such as fentanyl and klonopin. In 2017, close to 17,000 deaths were reported to have been the result of an overdose of prescription antidepressants. Most of these deaths (~11,500) involved the misuse of benzodiazepines, such as VALIUM® (diazepam) and XANAX® (alprazolam). CNS stimulants are usually indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from attention-deficit / hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Among the various overdose-related deaths which took place in 2017, it is worth highlighting that over 12% involved the use of psychostimulants. Prescription drug abuse has prompted pharmaceutical developers to devise various strategies to prevent misuse. Some of the commonly used approaches to abuse deterrence include limiting use of opioids post-surgery, implementing stringent medicine prescribing guidelines and conducting prescription drug monitoring programs, and creating abuse deterrent formulations (ADFs) of drugs that are likely to be misused. Drug formulations that are designed to prevent an active pharmacological substance from being abused have been identified as a viable and sustainable alternative to limiting recreational / off-prescription use of the abovementioned drug classes and its consequences.”

NUTRIBAND INC. (NASDAQ: NTRB) AND KINDEVA COMPLETE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PROCESS SCALE-UP FOR AVERSA™ FENTANYL ABUSE DETERRENT FENTANYL PATCH

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) (NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that it has completed commercial manufacturing process scale-up for its lead product, Aversa™ Fentanyl, with Kindeva, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on drug-device combination products.

Nutriband is partnering with Kindeva to develop Aversa™ Fentanyl which combines Nutriband’s Aversa™ abuse-deterrent technology with Kindeva’s FDA-approved fentanyl patch. Aversa Fentanyl is manufactured at Kindeva’s state-of-the-art transdermal manufacturing facility located in the United States. The next step is to manufacture clinical supplies and file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA to initiate a human abuse liability clinical study.

“We are excited to achieve this commercial development milestone with our partner, Kindeva. Completing the commercial manufacturing scale-up is an important step towards development of a commercially viable product and eventual NDA filing. This achievement demonstrates the compatibility of the Aversa™ abuse deterrent platform technology with established transdermal patch manufacturing processes. Aversa Fentanyl has the potential to be the first abuse deterrent pain patch on the market,” said Gareth Sheridan, CEO, Nutriband.

Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential including opioids and stimulants. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them.

AVERSA Fentanyl has the potential to be the world’s first abuse-deterrent opioid patch designed to deter the abuse and misuse and reduce the risk of accidental exposure of transdermal fentanyl patches. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for NTRB at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-ntrb

In other developments and happenings in the biotech market recently include:

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced involvement in the Abuse Deterrent Market stating that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved an updated label for EMBEDA® (morphine sulfate and naltrexone hydrochloride) extended-release (ER) capsules, for oral use, CII, to include abuse-deterrence studies. The updated label states that EMBEDA has properties that are expected to reduce abuse via the oral and intranasal (i.e., snorting) routes when crushed. However, abuse of EMBEDA by these routes is still possible. The updated label also includes data from a human abuse potential study of intravenous (IV) morphine and naltrexone to simulate crushed EMBEDA. However, it is unknown whether the results with simulated crushed EMBEDA predict a reduction in abuse by the IV route until additional postmarketing data are available. EMBEDA is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Pfizer expects EMBEDA will be available in the U.S. in early 2015.

“Prescription opioids are an important treatment option for people with chronic pain. However, misuse and abuse of opioids in the U.S. is a serious societal concern, which is why the development of abuse-deterrent formulations of these medicines is a high priority,” said Bob Twillman, Ph.D., Director of Policy and Advocacy, American Academy of Pain Management. “All opioid medications, including morphine products, have the potential for abuse. We believe that anything that can be done to reduce this risk is a significant development for healthcare providers and their patients.”

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) also announced involvement in the Abuse Deterrent Market by stating that U.S. Patent No. 9,044,398 was issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application entitled, "Abuse-deterrent Pharmaceutical Compositions of Opioids and Other Drugs". The issued patent covers the DETERx technology platform and Collegium's lead product candidate, Xtampza ER (oxycodone extended-release capsules). The claims provide additional coverage for multiple opioid molecules, as well as non-opioid drugs prone to abuse that are developed with the DETERx technology platform. This is the seventh issued U.S. patent related to the DETERx technology platform.

"This newly issued patent expands our patent coverage for our lead product candidate, Xtampza ER, and the DETERx technology platform. We have a number of additional patent applications currently undergoing the patent prosecution process that, if issued, would continue to protect Xtampza ER, the DETERx technology platform, and additional product candidates in the U.S. and internationally," said Michael Heffernan, Chairman and CEO of Collegium.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved VANTRELATM ER (hydrocodone bitartrate) extended-release tablets [CII] formulated with Teva’s proprietary abuse deterrence technology. VANTRELA ER is indicated for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. The product’s approval is supported by a clinical program that evaluated the safety and efficacy of VANTRELA ER, as well as its abuse potential in laboratory-based in vitro manipulation and extraction studies, pharmacokinetic studies, and clinical abuse potential (CAP) studies.

“Teva understands the risk of prescription drug abuse is a challenge healthcare professionals face when treating millions of Americans affected by chronic pain,” said Rob Koremans, MD, President and CEO of Global Specialty Medicines at Teva. “Abuse-deterrent treatments provide options for prescribers that may help deter or mitigate abuse while still preserving access to pain medications for the patients that need them most.”

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) is teaming up with Victoria’s Voice Foundation to rally Americans to help save lives from the opioid epidemic on National Naloxone Awareness Day, which honors the late Victoria Siegel and others who have succumbed to overdose. As part of the effort, Victoria’s Voice has launched the "Shine. Wear. Share. Care" campaign to raise awareness and provide educational resources to individuals, organizations and businesses that includes a purple light bulb (Shine), a wearable promotional item (Wear), a QR code encouraging participation in the #sharenaloxone social media campaign (Share) and a box of NARCAN® Nasal Spray (Care) provided by Emergent.

"It’s been 10 years since our Victoria lost her life to an accidental opioid overdose and we remain fiercely committed to honoring her memory and the memory of others who have succumbed to this same tragedy by fostering open dialogue about the dangers of opioids and precautionary safety measures, so other families don’t have to experience the same tragedy," said Jackie Siegel, of Victoria's Voice Foundation. "We’re pleased that Emergent is our sponsor for this year’s National Naloxone Awareness Day to further our shared mission of saving as many lives as possible through naloxone education and distribution."

