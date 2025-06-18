OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 JUNE 2025 AT 15:55 P.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE



Oma Savings Bank Plc’s composition of Shareholders’ Nomination Committee

According to the shareholder list on 1 June 2025, representatives of the five largest shareholders have been appointed to the Nomination Committee of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company):

Raimo Härmä, appointed by Etelä-Karjalan Säästöpankkisäätiö

Ari Lamminmäki, appointed by Parkanon Säästöpankkisäätiö

Jouni Niuro, appointed by Liedon Säästöpankkisäätiö

Aino Lamminmäki, appointed by Töysän Säästöpankkisäätiö

Simo Haarajärvi, appointed by Kuortaneen Säästöpankkisäätiö





The Nomination Committee elects a Chairperson from among its members.

The Nomination Committee is responsible for preparing proposals for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and for finding potential members of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting and if necessary, to the Extraordinary General Meeting. OmaSp’s five largest shareholders each have the right to appoint one representative to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee must submit to OmaSp’s Board of Directors its proposals on the Board members and remuneration annually at the latest by the end of the calendar month preceding the meeting of the Board of Directors that decides on the convening of the Annual General Meeting. In the case of an Extraordinary General Meeting, the proposal must be made in advance of the Annual General Meeting so that they can be included in the notice to the General Meeting.

The Shareholders’ Nomination Committee charter is available on the Company’s website at https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors/management-and-corporate-governance/nomination-committee

