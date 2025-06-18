Tive CEO Krenar Komoni Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 New England Award Winner

BOSTON, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY U.S.) announced that Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive , was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 New England Award winner. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive awards program for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. For 40 years, EY U.S. has celebrated ambitious entrepreneurs who are transforming industries, impacting communities, and creating long-term value.

Krenar Komoni was chosen by an independent panel of past winners, top CEOs, and business leaders. Judges assessed candidates on long-term value creation, entrepreneurial spirit, purpose-driven commitment, and significant growth and impact.

What began as a personal effort to help his father-in-law track his own fleet of trucks has grown into a global technology company reshaping how goods move around the world. Since founding Tive in 2015, Komoni has turned a simple idea into an essential platform used by over 1,000 companies to monitor their shipments in real time, operate their supply chains efficiently, and prevent damage and loss. Under his leadership, Tive has deployed more than 2.5 million trackers, logged over 8 billion miles, and built a team of 250 people across 17 countries—all united by a deep commitment to helping customers run best in class supply chains.

"I am humbled by EY's recognition—it's a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire Tive team." said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. "Tive just celebrated its 10 year anniversary last week, and what makes me most proud is that even with 250 employees in 17 countries and with more than 1,000 customers, our culture still feels like it did when were just eight of us: collaborative, committed to our customers, hard working, and having each other's backs."

Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

To learn more about Krenar Komoni and Tive’s work transforming global supply chains, visit www.tive.com .

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 1,000 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum ® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

