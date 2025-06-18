Veritext Legal Solutions Launches Webinar Series: The Veritext Innovation Showcase

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the launch of the Veritext Innovation Showcase—a new and ongoing webinar series dedicated to advancing conversations in legal technology.

The Innovation Showcase webinar series is specifically designed for legal teams and court reporting partners interested in exploring the tools, strategies and AI-driven innovations that are shaping the future of legal proceedings. Each session in the series will feature unique content, spotlights on game-changing features and live demonstrations to help participants get the most out of Veritext’s latest technology.

“We’re proud to introduce the Innovation Showcase as a free, ongoing resource for our clients and partners,” states Mike Murray, VP, Product Strategy, for Veritext. “This series will showcase the latest technology as well as provide real-world tips, expert insights and live opportunities for input and feedback that directly influence the future of legal tech.”

The series kicks off on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. PDT / 2:30 p.m. EDT, with a live presentation by Murray. The session will cover dynamic product demonstrations, efficiency-enhancing features and Q&A opportunities with legal technology specialists.

Future showcase events are scheduled for August 27, 2025, and November 12, 2025, each with all-new topics and interactive sessions. For the latest schedule, topics and registration details, visit www.veritext.com/webinars.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details—so legal teams can focus on the case.

