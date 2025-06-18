Quest Health Partners with Rimidi to Drive Measurable Improvements in Blood Glucose for Diabetes Patients Using Remote Patient Monitoring

Atlanta, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Health Solutions , a national leader in diabetes care and medical device fulfillment, today announced compelling results from its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program in partnership with Rimidi , a market-leading digital health company that supports healthcare providers with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. In just two months, Quest Health RPM Services — powered by Rimidi — led to an 11% improvement in average blood glucose readings among participating patients.

Quest Health provides a full spectrum of direct-to-patient services to support diabetes and chronic condition management, including fulfillment of Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs), insurance verification and documentation support. Through its virtual clinic and remote patient monitoring program, Quest engages patients in real time using connected devices, while supporting providers by streamlining clinical workflows and driving better health outcomes.

“Rimidi makes RPM effortless. Our team and partners love the quick access to charting, billing, and patient info — all in one user-friendly platform,” said Jim Klauder, RD, CDCES, LDN , Head of Patient Care at Quest Health RPM Services.

With Rimidi’s platform integrated into Quest’s athenahealth EHR system, clinical staff can efficiently monitor and manage patients using both cellular-enabled Blood Glucose Monitors and CGMs. The platform enables risk stratification, customizable alerts, and robust documentation tools to support both clinical decision-making and billing.

In an early cohort of patients using connected Blood Glucose Monitors:

Overall average glucose levels dropped by 11%, from 176 mg/dL to 157.5 mg/dL





Morning glucose readings (5 a.m. to 9 a.m.) dropped by 16%, from 176 mg/dL to 147.9 mg/dL





, from 176 mg/dL to 147.9 mg/dL These improvements translated to an estimated A1C reduction of approximately 1% for morning readings and 0.7% for overall daily readings

“Remote monitoring — paired with the right clinical insights, in the right place, at the right time — empowers providers to better support patients in managing their diabetes, and these early results clearly reflect that,” said Rimidi CEO Lucienne Ide, MD, PhD . “We’re proud to work with Quest Health as they bring their excellence in diabetes care to RPM programs and broaden the reach and impact of their services.”

Quest Health plans to expand its RPM offerings to include support for patients using additional devices, such as blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters, and to offer its RPM services to healthcare providers across the country. This initiative builds on Quest’s core offerings by complementing its best-in-class CGM and diabetes supply fulfillment.

