Atsign Launches MCP NoPorts: Securing and Accelerating Private AI Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a leader in pre-emptive security and zero-trust connectivity, today announced MCP NoPorts ™, a ground-breaking solution for securely deploying AI models and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. NoPorts directly solves the critical vulnerabilities and deployment bottlenecks facing enterprises integrating AI with their sensitive data and systems.

The promise of AI — from automated decisions to real-time responses — relies on AI agents directly interacting with real-world applications. This requires exposing MCP servers that bridge AI to critical backend operations, often over standard HTTP. This inherent exposure creates a massive security risk, making valuable intellectual property and sensitive data vulnerable to external threats.

"The real power of AI comes from its ability to automate complex processes, but this is constantly undermined by security risks which severely delays deployments," said Colin Constable, Atsign Co-Founder and CTO. "NoPorts is a game-changer. We're fundamentally changing how AI assets are protected and deployed by making them invisible and securing every interaction from the ground up. Businesses can now leverage full AI potential without compromising security or deployment speed."

NoPorts Solves AI's Core Security & Deployment Challenges