NUMERATOR LAUNCHES TARIFF SENTIMENT TRACKER TO GAUGE U.S. CONSUMER PERSPECTIVE

Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced the release of its Tariff Sentiment Tracker, which provides ongoing updates on consumers' tariff perspectives, based on a custom Numerator survey fielded to 5,000 U.S. consumers on a bi-weekly basis. The tracker now includes data from four waves of the survey, fielded the weeks of April 21, May 5, May 25, and June 2. The majority of U.S. consumers express both knowledge and concern about tariffs; 83% of consumers say they understand what tariffs are and how they impact prices, and 88% are concerned about the impact on their personal finances or shopping habits.

Tariff Consumer Sentiment Survey Findings:

More than three-quarters of U.S. consumers are aware of tariffs. 77% of consumers say they are aware of new or proposed tariffs on goods imported into the U.S. Awareness is highest for Millennials (79%) and high-income consumers (84%) and lowest for Boomers+ (75%) and low-income consumers (68%). Understanding goes hand-in-hand with awareness. 83% of consumers say they understand what tariffs are and how they impact prices.

Numerator’s Tariff Sentiment Tracker survey was most recently fielded to 5,054 U.S. consumers between 6/2/2025–6/8/2025. Prior surveys were fielded to 5,074 U.S. consumers between 5/20/2025–5/27/2025 and to 5,080 U.S. consumers between 5/6/2025–5/11/2025. The original survey was fielded to 5,037 U.S. consumers between 4/23/25–4/28/2025.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,800 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.