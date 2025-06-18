Digital Twin Consortium Signs Liaison with ASPRS

BOSTON, MA, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) announced a liaison agreement with the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS), a leading scientific and professional organization dedicated to advancing the geospatial and mapping sciences. ASPRS recognizes the transformative potential of digital twin technologies across infrastructure, environmental, and urban systems.

"We are excited about working with ASPRS to contribute to creating and developing digital twin technology. As digital transformation continues to accelerate across industries, the digital twins have emerged as a powerful enabler of digital transform including driving greater operational efficiency, enhanced predictive analytics, and optimizing strategic planning,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of Digital Twin Consortium.

"ASPRS experience in developing guidelines and standards for creating high-resolution, high-accuracy geospatial data will be very valuable as we work together to advance the use of digital twins across all industries,” continued Isaacs.

“Through this partnership, ASPRS seeks to collaborate with the DTC in advancing standards, best practices, and knowledge-sharing initiatives that promote high-accuracy, data-driven digital twin ecosystems,” said Srini Dharmapuri, Chair of the ASPRS Digital Twin Working Group.

The two groups have agreed to the following:

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Aligning work in DTC Capabilities and Technology for adoption within vertical domains through proof of value projects and use cases, including: Composable and Architectural Frameworks, Advanced Capabilities and Technology showcases Security and Trustworthiness applications Conceptual, informational, structural, and behavioral models Enabling technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and other advancements Case study development from initial concept through operational analysis



Digital Twin Consortium will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and training development vehicles.

About ASPRS

Established in 1934, the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ASPRS) is a scientific association serving over 2,000 professional members around the world, providing its members professional development through education and networking experiences, professional certification, publications, scholarships, and other services. ASPRS advances the knowledge and improves understanding of mapping sciences to promote the responsible applications of photogrammetry, remote sensing, geographic information systems (GIS) and supporting technologies. Visit https://www.asprs.org/organization/what-is-asprs.html for more information.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Healthcare and life sciences, Aerospace to Natural Resources to Infrastructure and Health. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment