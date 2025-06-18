Aya Gold & Silver Closes Bought Deal Offering with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $143.8 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

MONTREAL, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced and upsized underwritten public offering of common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of $13.35 per Share, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $143,750,000 (the “Offering”).

Desjardins Capital Markets acted as sole bookrunner, along with National Bank Financial Inc. and BMO Capital Markets as co-lead underwriters, with a syndicate of underwriters comprised of CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., SCP Resource Finance LP, Beacon Securities Limited, and INFOR Financial Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance its business objectives, including for the advancement of its exploration program at Boumadine, the exploration program at Zgounder Regional, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“With the closing of this financing and the full exercise of the over-allotment option, Aya is now in its strongest liquidity position to date,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “This capital gives us the flexibility to fully unlock the value of our Boumadine project, while continuing to deliver strong operational performance at Zgounder, maximize cash flow, and deliver long-term value for all shareholders. We thank our investors for their continued confidence and support.”

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.

Aya’s management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

