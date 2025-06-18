Edustaff Expands Oregon Presence with New Partnership

GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a national leader in K-12 substitute staffing, is proud to announce a new partnership with Grants Pass School District 7, bringing substitute teachers and support staff to the classroom across the district.

Grants Pass School District 7 (GPSD7) serves approximately 5,700 students at six elementary schools, two middle schools, two high schools and one online flexible learning school in Grants Pass, Oregon. With over 340 teachers and 900 staff, the district emphasizes providing an education that encourages all students to reach their full potential.

Partnership Highlights

Edustaff will support GPSD7 with:

Recruitment & Onboarding of licensed substitute teachers and classified staff

of licensed substitute teachers and classified staff Mandatory Training & Professional Development aligned to district standards

aligned to district standards Streamlined Scheduling & Rapid Deployment to fill absences effectively

to fill absences effectively Compliance & Payroll Management, including background checks and credentialing

GPSD7’s Human Resources team and district leadership will benefit from 24/7 access to substitute applicant and employee profiles, credential status and performance history.

Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff, added, “We are excited to support Grants Pass School District with our proven staffing framework - built on our Three Diamond Advantage of Team, Price and Delivery. Together, we will help GPSD7 uphold its commitment to educational excellence.”

About Edustaff

Edustaff partners with over 620 school districts and employs more than 83,000 substitutes, delivering unmatched retention, onboarding speed, and district satisfaction. From hiring through payroll and compliance, Edustaff ensures seamless substitute services to keep classrooms fully operational.

Phone: 877.974.6338

Fax: 877.974.6339

E-mail: hello@edustaff.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/494d38b1-c17f-451c-8312-d85e7de8100b