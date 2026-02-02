Edustaff Acquires E-Therapy, Expanding Access to Integrated Education and Therapy Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edustaff, a national leader in educational staffing and workforce solutions, currently partnering with districts in 14 states and growing, has announced the acquisition of E-Therapy, a provider of virtual and hybrid therapy services for schools nationwide. A pioneer in the virtual therapy space, E-Therapy has delivered therapy support for more than 17 years and currently serves schools across 31 states. This acquisition expands Edustaff’s student support service offerings, strengthening its ability to provide both on-site and virtual therapy solutions. It reinforces Edustaff’s commitment to helping schools address growing staffing and student-care needs.



E-Therapy brings a well-established digital platform, experienced clinicians, and a strong national footprint serving school districts across the country. By combining E-Therapy’s delivery model with Edustaff’s staffing scale and district partnerships, the organizations will be better positioned to deliver integrated solutions that support both academic and student wellness outcomes.



“This acquisition represents a meaningful step forward for Edustaff and for the schools we serve,” said Derek Vogel, CEO of Edustaff. “E-Therapy has built a strong, mission-driven organization with deep expertise in school-based therapy services. Together, we can expand access, improve consistency, and better support districts navigating increasingly complex workforce challenges.”



Addressing Critical Needs in Schools

Schools nationwide continue to face staffing shortages, rising student needs, and increasing expectations around service delivery and outcomes. The combination of Edustaff and E-Therapy is designed to help districts respond more effectively by aligning staffing, therapy services, and technology in a single, coordinated offering.



Together, the organizations will provide:

Expanded access to qualified education and therapy professionals

Technology-enabled virtual, on-site, and hybrid service delivery

Integrated staffing and therapy solutions tailored for schools

National scale supported by local expertise



“This partnership allows us to extend our impact while staying focused on what matters most: supporting students and the professionals who serve them,” said Stephanie McNamara, Vice President of Operations for Edustaff’s Special Education Division. “With E-Therapy's high-quality service reputation and technology infrastructure, we can reach more schools and help districts deliver services more reliably.”



Looking Ahead

E-Therapy will continue operating with its existing teams while collaborating closely with Edustaff to align services and expand offerings. The combined organization will focus on thoughtful integration, continued service quality, and long-term innovation to meet the evolving needs of schools.

“This is about building sustainable solutions for districts,” Vogel added. “By bringing our organizations together, we are strengthening our ability to support schools today and adapt to what they will need tomorrow.”



About Edustaff

Edustaff is a national leader in educational staffing, connecting schools with qualified professionals across teaching, therapy, and support services. Built on a foundation of best-in-class substitute staffing, Edustaff provides school districts with highly vetted, trained, and reliable substitute teachers and support staff to ensure continuity of instruction and operations. Through innovative technology, proactive talent recruitment, and responsive local teams, Edustaff partners with school districts to deliver scalable, flexible, and dependable workforce solutions focused on quality, consistency, and student outcomes.



About E-Therapy

E-Therapy provides technology-enabled therapy services for schools, including speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, mental health services, and more through virtual and hybrid delivery models.

