Invalda INVL has entered into agreements to transfer its own shares exercising the options granted to employees in 2022

17 June 2025 Invalda INVL has entered into agreements to transfer 41,678 treasury shares in order to exercise stock options granted in 2022 to the employees of Invalda INVL and companies in which Invalda INVL holds more than 50% of the shares.

After the transfer is recorded in the securities accounts, the number of Invalda INVL treasury shares decreases to 240,906 units, representing 1.96% of the company's total issued share capital.

The person for additional information:

Raimondas Rajeckas

CFO of Invalda INVL

raimondas@invaldainvl.com



