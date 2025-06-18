AB „Invalda INVL“ pranešimas apie vadovų sandorius dėl emitento vertybinių popierių

 | Source: AB "Invalda INVL" AB "Invalda INVL"

AB „Invalda INVL“ gavo pranešimą apie vadovų sandorius (pridedama).

Asmuo papildomai informacijai:
AB „Invalda INVL“ vyr. finansininkas Raimondas Rajeckas
raimondas@invaldainvl.com


Priedas


Attachments

Invalda INVL_vadovu sandoris_Darius Sulnis_20250617

