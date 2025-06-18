Future Technologies Announces New Connectivity Transformation Capabilities

SUWANEE, Ga., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) today announced their expansion of capabilities to enhance the company’s ability to provide their clients with a wider range of solutions. Future Technologies is enabling these capabilities to accelerate their clients’ digital transformation journey through advanced connectivity solutions. These advanced connectivity solutions will enable strategic initiatives such as AI Use Case Adoption, Edge Transformation, Computer Vision Solutions, and Industry 4.0 connectivity transformation.

“Future Technologies has seen a strategic inflection point in the adoption of cellular-based solutions across Private Networks, Neutral Host and Wide Area Networks (WAN). Net of this strategic inflection point, we feel that it is necessary to provide our customer with more options to consume our industry-leading solutions,” says Peter Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies. “We have focused on three key areas to expand our capabilities, including spectrum, project financing, and network operating options, to help our clients accelerate their technology adoption life cycle.”

Most recently, Future Technologies has expanded its portfolio to offer licensed spectrum, providing significant advantages for mission-critical and high-reliability communication networks. Leveraging licensed spectrum for Private, Neutral Host, and Hybrid Public/Private Communications Networks, ensure secure, interference-free communication channels that are essential for industries such as defense, utilities, transportation, and energy. This streamlined approach will allow Future Technologies to deliver more robust, resilient, and customizable systems for clients.

Future Technologies offers many pathways to network implementation and ‘ownership’, including direct investment in network infrastructure as a capital expenditure (CAPEX), financing and leasing options, and ‘Connectivity as a Service’ (CaaS). Through a strategic alliance with LEAF Commercial Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of M&T Bank Corp that provides financing for equipment and technology, enables Future Technologies to provide their clients with the resources necessary to budget and accelerate mission critical network infrastructure projects.

“LEAF’s knowledge of the wireless networking vertical and its industry-leading commercial equipment and technology financing products will allow customers of Future Technologies to fund critical network infrastructure projects with fewer capital restraints,” says Steven G. Clyne, Senior Vice President LEAF Commercial Capital, “We look forward to partnering with Pete and his team to make this important strategic resource available to businesses nationwide."

Future Technologies’ delivers ‘Lab as a Service’ capabilities that allows customers to leverage the Future Technologies Living Lab at their Atlanta based HQ to drive innovation in a controlled setting. The Living Lab is a dynamic environment where customers can explore and evaluate the performance, reliability, and scalability of a multitude of innovative network connectivity options, powering live use case applications and ecosystem partner solutions. The space also boasts a dedicated network and data center. In Fall 2024, Future Technologies mobilized the brick and mortar Living Lab experience via their Lab on Wheels, delivering it directly on-site to customers to showcase how private networks are enabling clients’ Edge and AI Solutions with real-life use cases & business outcomes, as well as provide turnkey proof-of-concept at the customer site.

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a North American wireless network solutions provider headquartered in metro Atlanta, GA. With over 25 years of experience, the company serves Industrial, Enterprise, and Military customers in sectors such as Energy, Manufacturing, Utilities, Ports, and Transportation. Future Technologies offers end-to-end services, including Design, Engineering, Site Development, Deployment, Integration, and Day 2 Support, all delivered by their in-house team. Their expertise spans Private 5G, Fixed Wireless, Microwave, Wi-Fi, Public Cellular, and Fiber Networks, making them a trusted advisor and industry leader in network evolution for both Private and Public infrastructure projects.

