Maverick Games Launches with Delasport’s Sportsbook in Ontario

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Games will offer Ontarian players a premium sports betting experience, built on Delasport’s superior technology and known for its unique innovative features that players love including personalization, recommendations, gamifications, quick bets, player engagement features and more...





Maverick Games is the second brand to launch on Delasport’s technology in Ontario, with another full turnkey brand set to go live soon.

Delasport recently unveiled its innovative sports betting jackpot network game, SuperPot.

Delasport is now actively building an Ontario-focused SuperPot network and onboarding local Ontarian operators, enabling them to plug into a shared liquidity pool and unlock new player acquisition and retention opportunities.

As Ontarian operators face shrinking margins and limited product differentiation, SuperPot delivers a refreshing, social-driven format with daily real-money prizes. With a low buy-in, players compete for big wins by predicting outcomes across popular sports — no need for perfection; the highest number of correct picks takes the prize.

Built on familiar sportsbook markets (win/draw/lose), SuperPot ensures high engagement and guaranteed daily winners, keeping the experience exciting and repeatable.

The Maverick Games launch reinforces both companies’ commitment to growth and innovation in the regulated Canadian market.

“We are proud to see Maverick Games live and thriving with our one of a kind sportsbook solution at its core,” says Rosaire Galea Cavallaro, VP of Business Development at Delasport. “This launch further demonstrates how fast and efficient our technology is when paired with a clear vision and strong collaboration.”

The Canada-based brand’s team is equally enthusiastic about the launch and the possibilities ahead.

“Maverick Games’s sports vertical is a major step forward for us and launching it with Delasport has been the right move from day one,” says Matt Rathbun, CEO. “The platform’s performance and flexibility allow us to deliver the kind of user experience we believe Ontario players deserve. We're excited to now bring that vision to life.”

The launch of Maverick Games also cements Delasport’s growing footprint in Ontario, a market where it continues to expand following its license acquisition.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87b0cb54-2cbe-474f-be71-32886bd8faf9